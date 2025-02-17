Estimated cost of ridding the US of its infestation of migrant beggars = $315 billion dollars - annual saving around $1.1 trillion bucks a year
From here:
IRS Is Working with Homeland Security to DEPORT These People | patriotvoicedaily.com
“The administration’s aggressive deportation strategy is not without its challenges. Budget shortfalls and the need for congressional approval for additional funding pose significant hurdles that Trump needs to get over. The estimated cost of deporting all 11 million undocumented immigrants stands at a staggering $315 billion, which Democrats have repeatedly cited as a reason not to go ahead with it – even though it’s less than the cost of keeping illegals here.”
I estimate the annual cost of the infestation of migrant beggars to be around $100,000 a year, made up of 50,000 a year in direct costs for housing, food, clothes, energy, health, administration etc and another 50,000 a year in other costs such as policing, court costs, translation services, jobs that would otherwise go to Americas, longer waiting lines for food banks, impact on average wait times for health treatments, class time spent on immigrant children and a host of other annoyances around crowding of public facilities ad their use by immigrants,
11 million times 100,000 a year - 1.1 trillion bucks a year,
So, although the 315 billion might be DOGE’d down to a few tens of billions, it is still money well spent to rid the US of an infestation of beggars - shipped in by the criminal organisation that is the Democratic Party and its legion of NGOs and swamp dwellers stealing taxes.
Onwards!!!
I believe it when I see it ! There are too many areas that will not turn in the immigrants. We desperately need to get these people OUT OF HERE !!!!!
yes, but NONE of that money will come back to the pockets of the American people. And many other countries have lost their American "funding" except one, that one, actually had its funding increased. so all of this recovered money....where is it going?? and why if we have just recovered so much money from so many places, why are prices not going down?? gas is up in my area, eggs 10 dollars and shit....I won't even go into all the other ridiculous pricing.... well, how about an article on that...you know, show us the money....