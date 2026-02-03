A year ago, I penned his article:

The Marxist UK Labour government continues its plans to wreck the UK by pursuing polices that make its people poorer with less opportunities– this time advancing plans to rejoin the EU

Which can be placed in the context of his article i penned in October 2024.

EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

The ongoing case of the disastrous appointment of ‘Prince of Darkness’ as UK Ambassador to the USA whilst failing to perform adequate background checks that would have revealed ties with Epstein that were in the public domain AND the need for cabinet ministers to resign or be fired, since Labour assumed government in July 2024 AND the disastrous economic impact of National Insurance hikes, minimum wage increases, nationalisations of loss-making rail companies, ‘net zero’ measures, failed housing promises, upcoming massive unfunded defence spending hikes, HS2, airport runways all reveal that the government is incapable of thinking beyond he limited mindset of its socialist teenage ‘focus’ groups!

We now have this: from here:

EU and UK to ramp up talks on closer ties 10 years after Brexit referendum

“Brussels has always been clear that the UK cannot pick and choose privileged access to the Single Market without accepting the EU’s “four freedoms”: the full freedom of movement of goods, services, capital and people.”

That needs to be read in conjunction with this:

Spain to grant legal status to 500,000 undocumented migrants

“Spain‘s left-wing government on Tuesday said it had approved a fast-track plan to allow up to 500,000 undocumented migrants to apply for legal residency status, most of them from Latin America and Africa.”

This move is comparable to Chancellor Merkel’s ‘open border policy that saw millions of immigrants flood into the EU and from there, gave rise to the UK and EU’s illegal immigrant crisis.

From the MSN article:

“Talks on deeper trade, customs and defence integration are accelerating, with a steady stream of positive signals issued on both sides of the Channel in recent days.

“there are three MSM outlets that actively campaign for the cancellation of Brexit and the rejoining by the UK. The BBC, The Guardian and the Independent. Theses outlets strongly believe in the European Union of Socialist Republics (EUSR – not the USSR!) and all socialist causes.

From another (US) left wing outlet here:

Labour’s Keir Starmer pledges ‘better’ EU deal for farmers – POLITICO

“In an address to the influential National Farming Union, Starmer told British farmers he would push for closer trade ties with the EU — and sought to tap into fears among some in the agriculture industry that Britain’s big post-Brexit trade deals open them up to tough overseas competition.

“His team sense an opportunity due to widespread farming anger over deals with New Zealand and Australia. Minette Batters, the NFU’s president, has said both deals have “little benefit” for Britain’s farming lobby.”

What British farmers are now faced with is direct competition from South America via the newly signed ‘Mercosur’ deal signed by the EU with no input from the UK. From Brave AI:

“The EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement is a comprehensive free trade deal between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. After over 25 years of negotiations, the agreement was finalized in December 2024 and officially signed on January 17, 2026, in Asunción, Paraguay. It creates one of the world’s largest free trade zones, covering approximately 700 million consumers and representing a combined GDP of over €21 trillion.

British farmers will have to compete with EU/South American goods for agricultural exports to the EU AND re-exports from South America/EU into the UK.

“The EU will eliminate tariffs on 92% of Mercosur imports, including beef, poultry, sugar, ethanol, and fish.”

Good luck with that!

Is Starmer or the Labour government aware of the Mercosur deal and its second round consequences for UK agriculture? Highly doubtful given its rack record of blunders on policy!

More detail on the closer co-operation between EU/UK here:

UK-EU relations: Proposals for customs union and connections with the EU single market - House of Lords Library

Puts the permission to build a Chinese Super Embassy into contxt???

Onwards!

