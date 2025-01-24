A quick recap of Brexit from Brava AI:

“The United Kingdom held a referendum on June 23, 2016, to decide whether to remain a member of the European Union (EU) or leave it. The final result was declared on June 24, 2016, with “Leave the European Union” securing a majority of 1,269,501 votes (3.78%) over “Remain a member of the European Union.” The overall vote was 51.89% in favor of leaving the EU and 48.11% in favor of remaining.”

“The turnout for the Brexit vote on June 23, 2016, was 72.21%, representing 33,577,342 people who cast their ballots. This was the highest voter turnout in a UK-wide election since the 1992 General Election. “

Here is some data on the general election held on 4 July 2024,

“The voter turnout for the 2024 United Kingdom general election was 60%. This is one of the lowest turnouts in modern UK election history, declining from 67.3% in 2019.”

“Labour: Won 34% of the popular vote, securing a landslide victory with 412 seats.”

In other words, just 20% of the electorate voted FOR Labour. Hardly a mandate to reverse the wishes of the people of the UK a short nine years ago.

Once again, the Labour Party seeks to hide its intent and the present a “fait accompli” to Parliament to vote om – if absolutely necessary and unavoidable,

Then there’s this:

“There is no information available that indicates any UK Labour government ministers have supported Brexit. The Labour Party has generally been against Brexit, with many Labour MPs resigning from their positions in protest over the party’s stance on the issue.

Keir Starmer, the current leader of the Labour Party and UK Prime Minister, has not expressed support for Brexit either. In fact, Labour has campaigned against Brexit and has pledged to address the issue in a way that aligns with its values and priorities.”

Those “values and priorities” are socialist, big government, onerous regulations and the “cult of “Climate Change”, “one size fits all” health policies and open borders with more rights and benefits for migrant beggars than for the British people.

The writing has been on the wall for a backdoor, “de fuckedO” cancellation of Brexit for a long while.

From August 2024:

The national socialist Labour government lays the groundwork for re-joining the EU, that is the Union of European Socialist Republics (UESR) – first rejoin the EU, then abandon the pound

The EU seeks global compliance with its cult-like behaviour on climate change, human rights for migrant beggars and “health” (i.e.” sick”) policies that have laid the President of the EU Commission low with several of the billions of (over) ordered “vaccines”.

From that article:

“REVEALED: The 120 Labour MPs determined to REVERSE Brexit by dragging UK closer to EU (msn.com)

“In a new investigation, some 47 Labour MPs have given their backing to a bid which could see Britain edge ever closer to Brussels and even reverse Brexit.

The group of new MPs join an established membership of another 80 Labour colleagues, will look to steer the Government closer towards Europe.”

“Ursula von der Leyen was hospitalized for about a week due to severe pneumonia but has since returned home. She was discharged from the University Hospital in Hanover on January 10, 2025, and has been working from home while continuing to recover. The European Commission initially did not disclose the full extent of her hospitalization, leading to criticism regarding transparency.”

Here is a post from October 2024 that can act as a blueprint for the Trump Administration – to reciprocate!

EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

"Here's an extract:

Which covered the new (June 2024) EU directive covering forced compliance with EU law, in order to transact with the EU.”

Here’s some coverage of the latest backdoor dealing between a muppet from the UK and a muppet from the EU.

Labour plotting huge Brexit betrayal in desperate bid to save economy

“Earlier this week, Maros Sefcovic, the EU's trade chief, also said that the UK becoming a member of the PEM was "something we could consider".

These comments have not dampened Conservative Party fears that the Government plans to unpick Boris Johnson's Brexit deal, with Sir Keir Starmer making improving ties with the EU one of his top priorities.”

“… at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Mr Reynolds was noticeably warmer on the subject, welcoming Mr Sefcovic's "incredibly positive and helpful contribution."

What is the PEM? From Brave AI:

“The Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) convention is a regional agreement that aims to facilitate trade and integrate supply chains among its member countries. It establishes common rules of origin and cumulation among 25 contracting parties, including the EU, and several European and North African countries.

The PEM convention was agreed upon in 2012 to establish these common rules to facilitate trade within the zone.”

Refer back to the article for what that looks like – another EU de fuckedO agreement – ok, de facto – absorption method.

EU rewrites every trade deal it has with the entire world via its new compliance directive

You can compare Trump’s plan to replace ten regulations with one, simplified, regulation with this (from Brave AI).

“The European Union has adopted more than 100,000 legislative acts since its establishment. According to the provided information, the EU approves on average 80 directives, 1,200 regulations, and 700 decisions per year.”

There are good and bad regulations amongst that 100,000. Each of which has to be written into the national laws of each EU member. There are still many U laws on the UK’s books. The bills passed through the UK parliament simply changed the “EU” label with a “UK” one and left the intent of the EU law intact.

Whether the regulations are good or bad, they require compliance ad raise the cost of goods and services – which in turn are subject to Value Added Tax (VAT) of around 20%. Each person at each stage of the supply chain charges 20% to the next person in the supply chain, until the last person – the consumer – pays all the accumulated VAT in an inflated price. VAT is charged on all imports from non-EU members – like the US, China, India etc unless there is a negotiated trade agreement.

You can see how the poorest, who spend ALL their available income, are disproportionately impacted – just as with open borders, net zero energy and health regulations.

Back to the MSN article:

“However, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week, Mr Reynolds was noticeably warmer on the subject, welcoming Mr Sefcovic's "incredibly positive and helpful contribution."

“Welcome back to the Borg, you wish to be re-assimilated because you are already part of the (socialist) Borg”.

“As part of the Brexit deal, the UK already has tariff-free trade with the EU - but the PEM also includes regulations on the origin of materials used in manufacturing that would smooth disruption to supply caused by Brexit.”

Prior agreements are being altered by one side, the EU, and the UK has to tug its forelock ad drop its pats.

UK companies should switch to supplying the UK domestic market and re-base in the US - even Canada once the Marxist Trudeau is ejected, for global trade – facing west, rather than east towards the failing and flailing EU with its burdensome regulations and high taxes. Australia and New Zealand take note!

Onwards!

