EXCLUSIVE: NHS staff taught to CONVERT to Islam and encouraged to FAST for Ramadan

“The NHS Muslim Network has produced a guide detailing the process of conversion to Islam, which was circulated among general NHS staff. Workers were also encouraged to fast during the NHS Ramadan Challenge to display their 'allyship' with Muslim colleagues.”

The video details the active proselytizing of medical staff, pushed by the senior bureaucrats running the UK’s health system.

All about DEI?

The leaflet describes the ways to convert to Islam and how to avoid physical contact at Christmas parties and handshakes that would make the convert “unclean” according to Islam – as they go through the conversion process to Islam.

One of the requirements is to not be in the presence, without protection of a male relative, of a non-Moslem (check!).

There is a lengthy segment interviewing a Moslem cleric who decries the leaflet’s message and what it advocates.

The NHS is the biggest employer in England and th UK overall – from Brave AI:

“As of February 2024, the NHS Hospitals and Community Health Services (HCHS) workforce in England had a total headcount of 1.5 million staff members, including 149 thousand HCHS doctors.”

The number of hospital employees in the United Kingdom's health sector reached a peak in 2021 with 1,660,883.41 employees, an increase of 84,452.6 employees (+5.36 percent) from the previous year.”

“The population of England is estimated to be 56,550,138 while the total population of the United Kingdom is 69,551,332.”

It takes a lot to keep the English and British out of hospital!

There is a certain logic to having people treated by those of their own religion, but the UK used to be run on the basis of standard of care and merit.

All part of stories like this one, which seems to have been “throttled” by SubStack!

(100) Politicians fiddle while young British girls continue to be raped by (mostly) Pakistani men.

