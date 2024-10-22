From here:

Cancer, ivermectin thalidomide and vit D

A brief extract from the transcript:

“we now know Ivermectin would have cured covid in in very ill people it's mean number of studies which are positive yet thought she went on and lied and said it was toxic and dangerous horse only

and I think that probably led to hundreds of thousands of deaths because everybody I've talked to who used it nobody has had a death from it and I myself used it on two patients who were really and really ill after they'd had everything else but didn't want to go to hospital.

uh and they responded to it so I know from personal experience it works so the same government wouldn't let you have that - that won't let you have this so why won't they let you have things that we know are very simple safe and effective I mean Ivermectin is unbelievably low toxicity

(JC: it's one of the world's safest drugs isn't it really safer than Ibuprofen or paracetamol)

oh far far safer I mean it's given to millions of people around the world and saves the lives not only lives - but the eyesight - Ivermectin saves two million people a year from going blind from the malaria

(JC) yeah and yet has antiviral properties and uh should we mention now potential anti-cancer property see we're talking about

well I think the fact that there's been Publications on it - I mean I recently reviewed an enormous one uh looking at how it could be an anti-cancer agent and even I was getting a a little bit tired uh because there were so me many mechanisms it could actually give you some anti-cancer activity

this is this is, see uh, something that I'm very familiar with because I did a lot of work with Lenalidomide at Cene developing Lenalidomide and pomalidomide “

end of transcript extract.

Lenalidomide (Revlimid®) | Macmillan Cancer Support

Takes me back to some of my first articles – again I stress, I am not a medic or a scientist – I could spot what was going on - as a “keyboard warrior” more than two years ago – the “experts” had far more evidence than I and chose to suppress it.

I got a time-out from LinkedIn for posting these two articles in quick succession because someone in my network of investment managers and corporate executives lodged a complaint – or LinkedIn picked it up independently!

From early September 2022.

Not using Ivermectin is killing people - by Peter Halligan

Censorship - the suppression of truth and ideas

Fancy being censored for complaining that censorship was killing people!

Onwards!!!

