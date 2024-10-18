From here:

“Key Takeaways

1 Despite having no natural gas reserves of its own, Florida has low residential electricity prices, 15% below the national average.

2 The state’s electricity is primarily generated from natural gas (75%).

3 Pennsylvanians paid 27% more, New Yorkers 76%, Californians 137% more in June and even Texans pay more than Florida in part because of their increasing reliance on wind and solar power.

4 Florida has not embarked on the usual climate change policies such as forcing renewable energy, battery backup and closure of conventional power plants prematurely as some other states have.

5 Lavish subsidies from the Biden-Harris administration are becoming attractive to some Florida companies looking to profit from the Administration’s fixation upon climate mitigation.”

Bottom line? Federal taxes and the issuance of federal debt are being paid to States that install forests of wind turbines and plantations of solar panels that are “environmentally hostile” and a blight on the “viewscape” wherever they are deployed.

Natural gas plus nuclear energy solutions would drop household electricity prices by at least a half – and that is before any investigation is done into the “price gouging” of electricity generated from natural gas steam turbines or natural gas supplied directly to homes.

The EIA has still not replied to my question about reconciling the energy content of a single natural gas futures contract to household electricity prices

A natural gas futures contract is for 10,000 mmBTU (10 billion BTU) - which contains 3,000 MWh - for three bucks– which loses maybe 2/3 in processing into electricity via steam turbines – so 1,000 MWh for a price of 3 bucks.

Which = 0.3 cents per kWh – compared to the US national average household price of around 15-16 bucks per kWh.

Recent prices for offshore wind turbine electricity “wholesale” at 100 bucks per MWh (onshore wind is more expensive) = more than 30 times the price of natural gas futures contracts. I am betting that the eventual price charged to households is closer to at least 30 bucks per kWh than the 15-dollar average for household electricity.

Anyone any ideas?

The price of “renewable” energy is more than double that of natural gas (and nuclear).

What mandate does the Federal government have to impose “regulations” and “policies” that plunge half the country into energy poverty? Maybe someone should tell any low- and lower-income people that this is what the Federal and State governments are doing to them – in the name of the “faux science” of “net zero”.

There is no climate crisis – only zealots of the Cult of Moloch.

The US could remove all its supposed CO2 emissions by planting trees that absorb 25 kg of CO2 a year.

The number of trees in the US is already MORE THAN SUFFICIENT to absorb ALL US CO2 emissions and a further, more than 800 million tons.

Maybe send China a bill for the extra CO2 they are emitting that is being offset by the US!

So, why does the US need any “renewable” energy at all to meet “net zero” – it is already “net negative”!!!

Onwards!!!

