Now, I have no expertise in this area – none. Vut a few thoughts occur.

But it occurs to me that if fluoride has bee show to lower IQ in children, what about where else fluoride is present? Like in toothpaste?

From Brave AI:

1. “The typical strength of regular or family toothpaste in the US is around 1000 to 1500 parts per million (ppm) fluoride (Source: {‘title’: ‘Fluoride toothpastes of different strengths for preventing tooth decay’, ‘published date’: ‘Wednesday, April 03, 2019’, ‘snippets’: […]}) 2. Many toothpastes contain fluoride, with approximately 95% of toothpastes now containing fluoride (Source: {‘title’: ‘Toothpastes’, ‘published date’: ‘Friday, September 27, 2024’, ‘snippets’: […]}) 3. The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends fluoride toothpaste with a concentration of at least 1,350 ppm fluoride (Source: {‘title’: ‘Fluoride - NHS’, ‘published date’: ‘Monday, March 02, 2020’, ‘snippets’: […]})

In terms of specific products, some examples of American toothpastes with their fluoride concentrations are:

· Crest Pro-Health (1,350 ppm) · Colgate Total (1,000 ppm) · Sensodyne Rapid Relief (1,000 ppm) · Tom’s of Maine Natural Toothpaste (500-1,000 ppm)

Please note that these concentrations may vary depending on the product and brand. It’s always a good idea to check the packaging or manufacturer’s website for the exact fluoride concentration of your toothpaste.

In general, most American toothpastes contain fluoride concentrations between 1000-1500 ppm, with some products having higher or lower concentrations. However, it’s essential to choose a toothpaste with the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance, which ensures the product meets the recommended standards for fluoride concentration and other ingredients.

Given the lack of quality Iin the FDA around the C19 and mpox experimental injections that are demonstrably unsafe, ineffective, harmful and deadly, it rather begs the question – how much testing has been done on food products in general – as well as fluoride in toothpaste in particular.

I also wonder what the screeching chicken littles make of the 1,000 – 1,500 parts pr million when they are so manically concerned about a rise in CO2 parts per million from 400 to 500 parts per million (and the rise in levels of 1,600 parts per billion (with a B) to 1,900 parts per billion in methane!).

Onwards!!!

