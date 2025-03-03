From Brave AI:

“Dr. Francis Collins, the former director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), retired on Friday, March 1, 2025, after stepping down from his role as NIH director in October 2021.

After leaving the director position, Collins returned to his research laboratory to focus on projects related to understanding the causes and prevention of type 2 diabetes and a genetic aging disorder called progeria. He also advised President Biden on strategies to combat hepatitis C.”

So, how can he retire from a position he “resigned” from over three years ago?

According to Wikipedia, three other people have been NIH Director since he resigned and now Jat Bhattacharya is in charge.

Sounds like he was drawing the NIH Director salary and perks when he was not employed by the NIH!

Here is a description of his track record by Vinay Prasad.

Francis Collins retires from the NIH

