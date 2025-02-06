From here:

Trump’s EPA Overhaul: 1,000 Bureaucrats Receive Termination Notices via Email – Liberty One News

“The Trump administration has taken a significant step towards reducing the size of government by targeting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Over 1,000 employees have been informed that they may be let go, signaling a strong move against what many see as excessive regulatory practices.

Those within the agency for less than a year have been specifically warned about their probationary status.”

I recall o situation during my career during a downsizing exercise when the new boss stacked all the computer printouts received every day and told remaining people (post the downsizing) to go get what they needed - just one fifth of the printouts were retrieved leading to a large cull of expensive computer staff producing the unwanted reports!

In this instance, the reports can be pre-specified and “fitted” to the remaining staff!

“cole Cantello, president of AFGE Local 704, expressed concern over the potential for mass firings. She noted this would be unprecedented in her 33 years at the EPA, given the typical reasons for letting probationary employees go. These reasons usually involve performance issues or disciplinary actions, not a broad organizational strategy.”

I wonder if her email is “stuck in the cloud”?

Onwards!!!