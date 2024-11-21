From here:

Gaetz withdraws from consideration for Attorney General | Just The News

“Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Thursday withdrew his name from consideration to serve as attorney general, saying he believed the confirmation fight would needlessly distract from the Trump agenda.”

The distraction would be the liquidation he would face during confirmation hearings about his psst sexual relationships with underage girls and hookers?

Better now than later. when he is indicted?

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan