Killing “useless eaters” – the American nightmare - 5 years of the scamdemic

2.6 million extra dead Americans – with tens of millions injured.

Here is an extension of the logic for the world as a whole.

The data is sourced from here and I have made a few simplifying assumptions for the data gaps for intervening years – other data scientists can grab more accurate data from their preferred sources.

The World Deaths 2024, How Many Deaths in The World 2024 | Dead or Kicking

The shape of the chart, with the maintenance of a sharp spike in deaths in 2020 and a plateau in deaths over 2021-2024 is similar to that of the US.

Here is a derived table - deaths are in millions, population in billions and the death rate is per thousand:

Some annual numbers have been interpolated.

And a summary - Same units as above:

An extra 44 million dead globally over the full five years of the scamdemic and 34 million since the rol0outt of the injections worldwide.

For a little more context, using data from here:

Coronavirus Graphs: Worldwide Cases and Deaths - Worldometer

There were around 2 million global deaths with C19 present, diagnosed with the faulty and unfit for purpose Corbin-Drosten RT-PCR test – a pandemic of testing. The SARS-COV2 virus had not been isolated for calibration in 2020.

Global deaths increased by 11.4 million in 2020.

The WHO claimed that the use of C19 injections saved 20 million lives – which triggered me to write one of my first articles all the way back in 2022 here:

(100) 20 million saved or 20 million killed - by Peter Halligan

The WHO thinks that. without the injections, the death toll from C19 would have been either 28 million (7 million global deaths plus 20 million) or would have been 54 million (34 million actual deaths from 2021 onwards plus 20 million).

Back to the Ethical Skeptic article, US injections of Pfizer and Moderna represent around a tenth of injections distributed worldwide, so you can multiply these numbers (which I think are around half a million light for the full five years of the scamdemic – “other” vaccines and injections Sith a higher and lower harm rate (AZN in India and Russia with a much higher harm rate and whatever China numbers were using a traditional vaccine):

“As of December 21st 2024, there have been

799,010 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine),

168,300 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 120,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users),

380,912 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1

379,768 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2

making for a grand total of 1,348,222 (78.0%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,727,990.”

Multiply by TN and adjust/add harms for AZN and China!

