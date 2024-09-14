Remember this?

Here is a Brave browser response to how much utility bills are in the UK:

“The average annual gas bill in the UK, as of 1 July 2024, is £630.20 (without standing charges).

The average annual electricity bill in the UK, as of 1 July 2024, is £603.72 (without standing charges).”

These prices are going up around 10% on October1st and another 4% in January 2025.

Standing charges add another layer:

“Average standing charges are 31.4 p/day for gas and 60.1 p/day for electricity.”

So, you can add another 91.5 pence per day to a “duel fuel” house = 334 pounds a year.

And, for the icing on the cake, VAT (Value Added Tax – yeah, value added!) at 5% is charged on the total for a duel fuel UK house of 1,568 pounds a year, another 78 pounds a year – grand total 1,646 pounds – around 2,000 euros.

Again, according to Brave,

“Water rates: £30-£40 per month (assuming a 1-2 bedroom flat), totalling £360-£480 per year (as mentioned in one of the snippets).”

So, excluding trash collection (included in a thousand pounds or so local rates) telephone, cable and internet, the average UK household pays over 2,000 pounds (around 2400 euros) a year for utilities.

Now, compare this with Moscow prices.

From here (h/t Penny:

Our values: killing pensioners to save money (substack.com)

How does that compare with the democratical UK? In Britain, the average energy bill is a bit higher: it’s it amounts to £176, or in euros, it’s 209. But that’s per month, which works out to just over €2,500 per year - a whopping 17 times what Mr. Bowes pays in Moscow! Given that the average monthly retirement income in the UK is only about £1,512, these are very high rates, forcing many pensioners to choose between heating and eating.”

This corroborates the tweet = around 2400 euros for utilities in the UK.

Why is the UK paying 17 times the price for utilities than Moscow? The UK has many decades of natural gas available to it.

Maybe the incompetent, corrupt ad unrepresentative democracies of the west have a device that will convert nuclear radiation from the incoming Russia missiles –into energy for households and people.

Onwards!!!

