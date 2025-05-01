Successive UK governments have signed up to the “net zero” madness advocated by the UN and its IPCC “climate accords”.

In the UK, this involves the creation of a Climate Change Committee (CCC) that sets the reducing emissions from CO2.

The CCC mechanistically sets “capped” supply targets for the UK government, in order to meet arbitrary “net zero” emissions by 2050.

Here is what that looks like – as encapsulated by “Carbon Credit Budget” reports, per Brave AI:

For the fourth carbon budget period (2023 to 2027), the emissions level was 1,950 MtCO2e.

For the third carbon budget period (2018 to 2022), the emissions level was 2,544 MtCO2e .

For the second carbon budget period (2013 to 2017), the emissions level was 2,782 MtCO2e .

For the first carbon budget period (2008 to 2012), the emissions level was 3,018 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e).

· Fifth Carbon Budget (2028-2032): This budget is set at 1,725 MtCO2e.

· Sixth Carbon Budget (2033-2037): The target for this period is 965 MtCO2e.

21 It is the first budget to include emissions from the UK's share of international aviation and shipping.

· Seventh Carbon Budget (2038-2042): The CCC recommends setting this budget at 535 MtCO2e

“1 MtCO2e=1,000,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

It allows for the quantification of the impact of various gases, such as methane and nitrous oxide, in terms of their equivalent carbon dioxide emissions.”

These “limits” on Carbon Dioxide emissions are implemented via sales at fortnightly “auctions” to authorised companies such as hedge funds, transportation companies and energy companies.

There is a minimum price of £22 per tonne. The maximum is a function of a multiple of past average prices.

“The minimum price for the UK's carbon credit trading system, known as the Auction Reserve Price (ARP), is set at £22. This price is the minimum that bidders can pay for allowances in UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) auctions. The ARP is designed to provide a stable floor price for carbon credits, ensuring that the market does not collapse to very low prices which could undermine the effectiveness of the cap-and-trade system.”

“The UK's carbon credit trading system, known as the UK Emissions Trading System (UK ETS), operates similarly to other cap-and-trade programs. It sets a cap on the total level of greenhouse gas emissions and allows companies to buy and sell carbon credits based on their emissions. The cap is reduced over time to encourage a decrease in emissions.”

“In the UK ETS, companies receive a set number of carbon credits, which decline over time. They can sell any excess credits to other companies that need them. This system creates a market price for carbon emissions, incentivizing companies to invest in cleaner technologies to avoid buying more expensive permits in the future.”

“The price of carbon credits in the UK ETS has been influenced by various factors, including the stability reserve introduced to mop up surplus credits and support prices at an effective level. After Brexit, the UK ETS started with carbon prices at £47 per tonne but has since risen to around £75 per tonne in late 2021, though prices have since levelled out in 2022 and 2023.”

An entirely rigged market with an entirely rigged supply of “emissions” that are themselves a false measure of “harms” with no basis in reality, in pursuit of goals that have no economic value or scientific sense.

We are in the fourth carbon budget period of 1,950 MtCO2e – which is auctioned off every two weeks at the price of around £74 per tonne.

The total sold this year is around £74 times a million times 1,950 = £144.3 billion a year – or £5,55 billion a fortnight.

These numbers seem impossibly large, but whatever the actual numbers are, the principle is intact. An invented variable is “priced” and impacts consumer costs.

The impact is felt in household utility bills for the poor, sick, the elderly and the low-income earners in the working class.

Here is a link to the CCC website:

Climate Change Committee

And to the latest (7th) Carbon Budget Report released on 18 July 2024:

Progress in reducing emissions 2024 Report to Parliament - Climate Change Committee

The report reads like it is written by climate fanatics – there are a host of acknowledgements to assorted climate freaks. Once you get past the cringeworthy “Executive Summary” of lies and misrepresentation of facts, check out the paragraph titled “Priority Actions”.

None of those acknowledged with “thanks” have personal economic circumstances that are affected by the metrics used to define “emissions”. Each seeks to impose a world of excited misery using the socialist mantra of controlling the means of production.

The raw materials of energy are captured by the price of natural gas. Here is a long-term chart.

Natural gas prices are close to historic lows.

The UK has abundant natural gas reserves and also it can be extracted via fracking for decades.

Instead, because of the insane “net zero” policies we have this, from Brave AI:

“In 2023, the United Kingdom imported 45,421.213 Cub m mn of natural gas, which is a decrease from the previous year's import volume of 56,524.000 Cub m mn in 2022.”

Most of the natural gas imported is LNG from the US and Qatar. It has the same CO2 emissions as UK natura gas, around 20% of UK needs.

Note that although this imported natural gas is needed to meet the demand in the UK, it is outside the jurisdiction of the CCC and is cheaper.

The UK and EU have a plan for cheap imports pf energy.

“Carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs) are designed to address carbon leakage by ensuring that imported goods are subject to a carbon price comparable to that of domestic goods. This is achieved by imposing a fee on imports based on the carbon emissions associated with their production, effectively putting a price on the carbon content of traded goods whether they are made abroad or at home.”

No escape from cheap energy that bypasses the rigged pricing of domestically produced and rationed output! Shut down all the domestic producers of cheap, reliable energy!

Now let’s introduce the energy regulator of the UK, OFGEM.

“The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) sets the energy price cap based on a publicly available algorithm. This algorithm takes into account various costs such as wholesale energy costs, network costs, and supplier costs. The price cap is designed to ensure that energy suppliers can recoup their efficient costs while preventing customers from paying more than they should for their energy.”

Those “efficient costs” include the costs of carbon credits.

“Ofgem, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, is a statutory non-ministerial government department responsible for regulating the gas and electricity markets in Great Britain. It operates independently from central government in implementing policies, although it takes overall policy direction from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Ofgem’s primary duty is to protect consumer interests by ensuring fair treatment and promoting a cleaner, greener environment.”

The protection needed by consumers is against climate freaks in the CCC and enablers at OFGEM!

“The Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA), also known as the Ofgem Board, comprises non-executive and executive members, and a non-executive chair. Members are appointed by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.”

“These individuals bring a range of expertise in consumer protection, competition, regulation, and economic matters to guide Ofgem's work on current and future challenges, including restoring resilience in the energy market and maintaining progress towards the UK's net zero goals.”

There’s that ridiculous “net zero” term again!

After taking direction from the Department of Net Zero, who reduces the available supply of energy via the CCC, OFGEM then sets a maximum price that allows energy suppliers to make a profit.

How nice.

Bottom line.

At a time when natural gas prices are at the same levels as 2015, UK energy prices – via the FGEM price cap, intended to safeguard consumers, have increased as below using Grok:

Household electricity charge in 2015 – excluding the daily standing charge and 5% VAT:

“2015:

The average unit rate for electricity was approximately 13.5p to 15.5p per kWh for households on standard variable tariffs paying by direct debit, based on historical data from Ofgem and government reports.

Eurostat data indicates household electricity prices averaged around 20.7 euro cents per kWh (approximately 14.8p per kWh, assuming an exchange rate of ~0.714 GBP/EUR in 2015) in the first half of 2015.

And now?

2025:

For Q2 2025 (1 April to 30 June), Ofgem’s energy price cap sets the average electricity unit rate at 27.03p per kWh for direct debit customers on standard variable tariffs.

A doubling of the price for electricity whilst the price of natural gas has not changed.

If only the electricity had been provided by natural gas fired power stations rather than wind turbines and solar panels!

Let’s not forget the “standing charge”.

2015:

Daily standing charges for electricity were around 15-20p per day (~£55-73 per year), based on historical data and X posts referencing earlier charges.

2025:

For Q2 2025, the average electricity standing charge is 53.8p per day (£196 per year) for direct debit customers, per Ofgem

More than tripled in the last ten years. So much for safeguarding consumer interests.

And for what?

“A standing charge in power bills covers the fixed costs associated with providing energy to your home. These costs include maintaining the energy supply infrastructure, such as the networks, wires, and pipes that carry gas and electricity to your property, as well as the cost of keeping your home connected to the energy network, meter readings, and maintenance services. “

There is no consumer discretion allowed. The costs are levied to build out the wind turbines and solar panels at great cost.

There is no shortage of overpaid climate freaks who produce garbage reports based the false premise of “net zero” carbon dioxide emissions. Gullible politicians have swallowed the narrative hook, line and sinker and are bankrupting the nation and impoverishing the people least able to afford it.

It would be embarrassing if it was not so shameful.

The entire premise of “net zero” is false.

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected)

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?