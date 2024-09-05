From here:

Hunter Biden changes plea in federal tax case, admits enough evidence to convict but no wrongdoing | Just The News

“Hunter Biden now intends change his plea in his federal case centered on nine tax charges ahead of the jury selection that was set to begin Thursday, his lawyer has said. “

“… intends to enter an Alford plea, a type of guilty plea in which he would acknowledge prosecutors have enough evidence to convict, but does not admit wrongdoing while accepting sentencing from the judge,..”

Which, sounds to me like “ok, it looks like you got me, even though I am innocent, do your worst.”

The real reason? “… prosecutors seek to show Hunter Biden’s state of mind as he spent wildly on pornography websites, strip clubs, and drugs while allegedly failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes.”

No menti9n of using prostitutes and making payments to them straight out of payments to the “Big Guy”!!!

“The prosecutors led by Special Counsel David Weiss said they would object to an Alford Plea from Biden.”

At least the prosecutor is making an effort as opposed to other charges where the prosecutor tried to reach a deal that would have resulted in permanent immunity from all charges!

Judge declines to approve Hunter Biden plea deal for now - POLITICO

“… Biden had planned to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses and likely avoid punishment on a felony gun charge.” … “pretrial diversion agreement, under which Biden would avoid prison time on the gun charge if he remains drug-free for two years and doesn’t break any other laws.”

“Biden’s attorneys and federal prosecutors reached the plea deal after a nearly five-year investigation overseen by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.”

David Weiss again – a previous deal stopped by a judge!

Back to the Just the News article:

“The major reversal came shortly before jury selection was set to begin and followed a private meeting between his legal team, led by lawyer Abbe Lowell, and Judge Mark Scarsi of the Central District of California Thursday. The arrangement is not official until it is approved by the judge in court, CNN reported. “

Just before jury selection? Isn’t that grand. Delaying the legal process for five years when he was guilty all along, costing someone, maybe not Hunter Biden, millions of dollars in legal fees ad hundreds of hours of court time that could otherwise have been given over to hearing cases for rape, murder, human trafficking etc.

A private meeting between the defence and the judge is probably standard fare in the US justice system – it still gives the impression of judicial impropriety,

Two-tier justice or corruption of the justice system? You would think that changing a plea after five years of prosecution would result in a harsher sentence.

Note that Hunter Biden is awaiting sentencing for felony gun and drug offences that should carry a minimum of three years jail time.

(100) Hunter Biden convicted on all three-gun crime charges – to be sentenced in 120 days (mid-October 2024) – maximum 25 years in prison, fine of up to $750,000 - will get at least THREE YEARS (substack.com)

Sentencing due next month, in October – before the POTUS and other elections.

Onwards!!!

