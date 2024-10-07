From here:

National Hurricane Center (noaa.gov)

Alert covered here:

Hurricane Milton Strengthens Into Category 4; Florida Prepares for Evacuations and Storm Surge | NTD

“Milton rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane Monday on a path toward Florida population centers including Tampa and Orlando, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.”

Still a little way off and the system could change direction.

If and wherever it hits, one can hope that emergency supplies have not been consumed by the illegal migrant beggars that infest the States around the Gulf of Mexico.

It occurs to me that the emergency supply situation was foreseeable and therefore intentional.

From here almost a year ago:

A 100,000 illegal immigrants have caused a crisis in NYC – taking over facilities paid for by New Yorkers and pushing them to the back of the line – more than 7 million cost a TRILLION BUCKS (substack.com)

“The burden on housing, jobs, hospitals, schools across the country is immense. Now factor in the cost of food and clothing plus education for the illegal immigrants and the stress on stocks of emergency supplies and a natural disaster is likely to cause a massive humanitarian crisis IN THE US.”

I am not “blowing my own trumpet” here. The point is that if a “keyboard warrior”, such as myself, could see the potential problem, those experts in charge of FEMA could see it coming also. Maybe the problem has ben exacerbated by sending emergency supplies to Ukraine.

The Democratic Party and its DEI hires in charge of Federal agencies DELIBRATELY caused the problems – by putting Americans LAST. Stupid is as stupid does. Instilling quota hires of morns results in bad outcomes that cost lives.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan