C19 injections are defined as a “countermeasure” and are distinct from injuries caused by “vaccines”. The compensation terms are different.

Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) Data | HRSA

“CICP data for fiscal years 2010 – 2025 (as of April 1, 2025)

Total CICP claims ever filed: 14,338

Pending review or in review: 9,665

Decisions: 4,673 Claims found eligible for compensation: 107 Claims compensated: 60 Claims pending benefits determination: 36 Claims with no eligible reported expenses: 11 Denied: 4,566 Required medical records not submitted: 967 Standard of proof not met and/or covered injury not sustained: 937 Missed filing deadline: 2,287 Not CICP covered product/not specified: 375



The Secretary of HHS, Robert Kennedy has the power to review all decisions made by the CICP committee.

In a recent HighWire episode, amongst other issues discussed, lawyer Aaron Siri, discussed his actions regarding those people whose claims were rejected – he intends to resubmit claims t Kennedy.

Here is a link to the HighWire episode – 420.

STANDING OUR GROUND - The HighWire

And here’s the link to Aaron Siri’s segment:

ICAN FIGHTS BACK: SUPPORT FOR THE INJURED, DATA FOR THE PEOPLE - The HighWire

Historic claims can be part of Siri’s campaign. He has other cases that challenge C19 mandates. The two “streams” are separate and NOT filing an appeal might invalidate those appeals.

Kennedy is in the frame!

Here’s the show notes for the full Episode 420:

“Health Freedom Defense President Leslie Manookian joins Del Bigtree to share how she helped pass one of the most powerful health freedom laws in the country. Jefferey Jaxen reports on RFK Jr.’s explosive press conference confronting the autism epidemic, new momentum in Florida to end water fluoridation, and a jaw-dropping new flu shot study. Then, actor and environmental activist Ian Somerhalder joins Del to talk about his transition from Hollywood to healing the planet through regenerative agriculture in his documentaries Kiss the Ground and Common Ground.

”

