The UK Supreme Court recently ruled that “biological women are women”

What seems to have escaped everyone’s attention is “what is a man?”

Are women who “trans” into men, actually men who should be allowed into men’s “safe spaces”?

We need another 5 years and a Supreme Court decision?

