The UK Supreme Court recently ruled that “biological women are women”
Covered here:
“Only women bleed” – UK Supreme Court rules that biological women are women.
What seems to have escaped everyone’s attention is “what is a man?”
Are women who “trans” into men, actually men who should be allowed into men’s “safe spaces”?
We need another 5 years and a Supreme Court decision?
Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:
Onwards!!!
Not interesting topic.