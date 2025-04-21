/There has been little to no coverage of the opinion of European judges that doctors bear responsibility for harms caused by C19 injections.

The issue was covered here:

EU court determines that those administering the C19 injections are liable for all deaths and harms caused

And discussed here:

Are Doctors Now Legally Liable for COVID Vaccine Injuries?

Trump must recant his stance on the experimental mRNA injections.

Here is a chart of deaths in temporal proximity to the administration of the C19 injections (jus for the US?) taken from here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 3/28/2025 – VAERS Analysis

The bar on the left indicates the number of people reported to VAERS who died within one day of being injected.

If these deaths had been the result of gun shots or stabbings, there would be hell to pay.

What is the under-reporting factor? Should we multiply that number by 10, 20, 40 or 100?

The point remains, those administering the injections were in control and did not inform those being injected of the risks or the uselessness of the injections and were responsible for their actions.

Instead of targeting the regulators or the manufacturers of the injections, the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and clinicians are guilty, at the least, of reckless endangerment and at worst, murder and battery assault – because they failed to check known adverse events – certainly after the first few months following rollout as detailed in Post-Marketing Authorisation reports published in April 2021:

reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

The medical industry will not progress or attempt to answer for their actions.

It is a personal issue – just because someone wears a white lab coat, does not give them immunity from heinous crimes.

