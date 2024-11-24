From here:

Climate agreement reached on financial aid for developing countries amid skepticism from both sides | Just The News

“The COP29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, ended Saturday after two weeks of bitter division, with a pledge from countries considered wealthy pledging to provide $300 billion a year by 2035 to poorer countries to help them deal with the supposed impacts of climate change and to move their economies toward clean energy...”

The US has 36 trillion dollars of debt and rising rapidly, the UK has more than 3 trillion dollars, Japan 10 trillion dollars, the EU around 15 trillion dollars leave aside Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Nordic countries, bureaucrats who have no authority to authorise spending have pledged 300 billion dollars a year by 2035 – the present value of which, expressed as a perpetuity from then is 6 trillion dollars.

Remember every country is taxed up the wazoo already and countries still run massive deficits of more than 3% of GDP.

SIX TRLLLON BUCKS from a bunch of developed countries that are already 64 trillion dollars in the hole as they finance their lunatic fiscal policies around climate, welfare for immigrant beggars and “vaccine” programs that cause organ diseases.

All at the same time as developed countries struggle with paying for 40 million immigrant beggars in the US, 2 million in the UK and another 40-50 million in the EU.

You cannot make this shit up.

”India’s representative to COP, Chandni Raina, blasted the $300 billion as “abysmally poor” and a “paltry sum.” She was among those who wanted the figure to be $1.3 trillion a year instead of $300 billion. She said the agreement reached was “nothing more than an optical illusion” and unable to “address the enormity of the challenge we all face.”

She sounds like every street beggar I have ever run across - “whine, whine, give me money” whilst refusing to clean their own shit up. “Tidy up your own bedroom, you dirty beggar!”. At least street beggars sometimes offer a little song and dance, not a demand for what they consider an entitlement.

India is apparently a “developing country.

I suggest that the US, EU and UK also self-identify as “developing countries” and ask everyone for a few trillion dollars to repay debt that is consigning them to failed nation status.

Interest alone o US debt at 5% is going to cost 1.8 trillion dollars a year. Japan cannot afford any level of interest rate to service its debt and will have to stagnate until some sort of miracle occurs. The EU cannot stop bankrupting itself and we all know that the UK has gone full Marxist, where debt does not count or matter.

PDS - India is a nuclear power with an advanced space program - so is China.

Onwards!!!

