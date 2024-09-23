Irish Government forced to abandon new hate speech laws – citing opposition from just about everyone and “vague” definitions
From here:
Ireland drops controversial “hate speech” legislation to criminalise online speech deemed as “incitement to hatred” – The Expose (expose-news.com)
“On Saturday, The Irish Times reported that the Irish government will drop the incitement to hatred section of the bill, focusing instead on hate crime legislation that provides for tougher sentences when hate is proven as a motivation for an offence.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the “incitement to hatred” element of the bill does “not have a consensus” and will be dealt with at a later time. She is “adamant” that hate crime legislation would be enacted. In the meantime, she plans to include committee stage amendments to the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 in the Seanad.
The decision comes after increased opposition from within the government, opposition parties and free speech groups, including tech billionaire Elon Musk, who vowed to fund legal challenges against the proposed legislation.
The controversy surrounding the bill highlighted concerns about the potential for vague definitions and overreach, with critics arguing that it could criminalise memes, books or videos deemed politically offensive.”
So, there is that – a win is a win, no matter how temporary!
Onwards!!!
Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
And in the North--even worse
The PHA/ N. I Department of Health is seeking control of all of all of us by introducing totalitarian legislation governing “premises, things, persons and related persons”
The legislation would remove civil rights-wrt bodily autonomy, property rights, parental rights, possession rights including animals, the freedom to associate and the right to work as well as introducing a surveillance regime. It is difficult to name any rights we would retain.
It is all about enforcement-why?-there is no mention of preventative practice, good health policy, no mention of a risk benefit analysis nor that it is the results of carrying out a review of previous policy.
It seems nothing has been learnt from its application of Covid policies in terms of their failure to control a virus and the widespread and well documented harms the policies caused, furthermore there has been no recognition that even according to their own data such draconian policies were unnecessary.
The government states that the policies should be “consistent with the WHO international Health Regulations” Actually I would contend that the proposed Bill implements the IHR Amendments eg
“Change existing IHR provisions affecting individuals from non-binding to binding, including border closures, travel restrictions, confinement (quarantine), medical examinations and medication of individuals. The latter would encompass requirements for injection with vaccines or other pharmaceuticals.” And
“Set up an extensive surveillance process in all States, which WHO will verify regularly through a country review mechanism”
Summary of proposals
There are powers to close premises, businesses, schools, confiscate goods and animals, arrest and detain people , forcibly vaccinate and carry out medical examinations. There are extensive surveillance and monitoring powers, including the removal of documents and hardware. The powers are so totalitarian that I have chosen to provide an extensive summary in order to highlight the true horror.
Para 76: The restrictions or requirements that may be imposed on a person by an order are that:
• The person be removed to a hospital or other suitable establishment;
• the person be detained in a hospital or other suitable establishment;
• the person be kept in isolation or quarantine;
• the person be disinfected or decontaminated;
• the person wear protective clothing;
• the person provide information or answer questions about the person’s health or other circumstances;
• the person’s health be monitored and the results reported;
• the person attends training or advice sessions on how to reduce the risk of infecting or contaminating others;
• the person be subject to restrictions on where the person goes or with whom the person has contact;
• the person abstains from working or trading.
Para 77: Where a court is satisfied..the order may also make provision in relation to a child in that a person with parental responsibility for the child.. to secure that the child submits to or complies with the restrictions or requirements imposed by the order.
Para 61. The officer may for the purpose for which entry is authorised:
• search the premises;
• carry out measurements and tests of the premises or of anything found on them;
• take and retain samples of the premises or of anything found on them;
• inspect and take copies or extracts of any documents or records found on the premises;
• require information stored in an electronic form and accessible from the premises to be produced in a form in which it can be taken away and in which it is visible and legible or from which it can readily be produced in a visible and legible form; and
• seize and detain or remove anything which the officer reasonably believes to be evidence of any contravention relevant to the purpose for which entry is authorised.
Para 87 gives powers to seize goods
Paras 172 and 179 impose a requirement on persons to be vaccinated
Para 114 refers to forced medical examinations, invasive and intrusive
Para 116ff gives powers of entry, whereby an official can enter any premises by force, accompanied by others and “may take with them any such person or equipment and materials as may be necessary.” A clear breach of Human Rights.
Para 119 gives powers to remove documents and information stored in electronic form
And Para 102 gives the Department the power to enforce
-such other restrictions or requirements as the court considers necessary
These proposals are a clear violation of informed consent, the principle on which our healthcare is based.
The powers are truly all encompassing removing human rights and ignoring civil liberties
the language is one of repression and worthy of a totalitarian regime at its height.
See, it works. Just say NO.