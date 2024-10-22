Of special note is the gaslighting on inflation, He is completely oblivious to the fact that prices have not returned to pre-C19 levels and the rate of increase in prices has simply levelled off after a spike = grocery and energy prices are 30% to 50% higher than they were pre-C19 instead of FALLING to levels close to pre-C19 levels.

Additionally, there is not a hint of remorse about the price hikes caused by the “green” policies included in the misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act”. I swear if Democrats did not lie ALL the time, they would have nothing to say at all. “Inflation Reduction” should mean NEGATIVE inflation, not a reduced rate.

Here’s the link to the Podesta lies, drivel and “sick-o-fancy” interview, replete with all the virtue signalling of a “useless idiot”.

U.S. Leadership on Climate Change with Hon. John Podesta | Global Security Forum 2024: Power Plays

And here’s my comments, in rant form!

In case you need reminding, THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS. Nor is the science behind the correlation of levels of CO2 increasing from 0.04% to 0.05% of the air proven to cause it. Podesta also talks, in passing, abut the levels of methane (1600 parts per billion = 0.00016%) and nitrous oxide (laughing gas) – which occupies around 300 parts per billion in the air, as well as chlorofluorocarbons (CFC’s).

Note that Podesta claims that “climate change” is already having an impact – which implies that a rise in CO2 from around 400 parts per billion to around 420 parts per billion is responsible for every weather event in the last decade. What a crock!

Pasta makes no mention of the doubling of household electricity prices as the implementation of “renewable” energy has been increasingly adapted since the Paris Climate Accord of 2015.

Nor does Peeta talk about the millions of square miles of food producing regions given over to solar panels and wind turbines – at a time when more food is needed, not less.

Solar panels and wind turbines PREVENT food production that absorbs CO2 – just how moronically stupid can this “strategy” be?

Podesta talks about China and how the US is “pushing” Chinse to bring forward emissions reduction targets, currently planned for 2060.

Note Podesta makes a casual reference to “regular and irregular” human migration due to “climate change” – completely ignoring the fact that “irregular migration” is made up of BEGGARS seeking welfare benefits from already heavily indebted Western nations.

If “climate change” is real, the migration is between regions that are all suffering FROM THE SAME climate change impacts that are falsely claimed as happening all over the world (moving from one area being impacted by climate change to another being impacted by climate change is about as puerile an argument as you can make!).

Regular readers will know of the scepticism and complete debunking of the claims of a “climate crisis” and a preference to evolve into a solution rather than have one imposed by global (national) socialist government/corporations that is simply global fascism, that benefits China at the expense of the West.

Even if there is an ounce of truth behind the “climate crisis” agenda, and there isn’t, China holds all the cards. It has the raw materials needed for battery technology – or has exclusive access to them – it makes large portions of the materials used in solar panels and wind turbines – and is not just putting these to use in China, but also is putting on huge amounts of coal fired power station capacity – whilst the US, U K, Canada and Australia are shutting coal fired power plants down – China is putting in more than is being shut down. From Brave:

“China is planning a significant amount of new coal power capacity in the next ten years. According to recent reports, as of 2023, there are 392 GW of new coal-fired power capacity in the pipeline, pending permits (August 2023). Additionally, China started construction on 70.2 GW of new coal-power capacity in 2023, which is almost 20 times the rest of the world’s 3.7 GW (April 2024).”

Podesta thinks that China is serious about becoming “carbon neutral” by 2060 – h is really that stupid. In the meanwhile, ay manufacturing or industrial profitability will have disappeared from the West – leaving China as the world leader in every key productive sector and a bunch of debt slaves living in energy poverty in the West.

Podesta also does not mention the cost and impact of implementing the “green new deal” policies embedded in the Inflation Reduction Act.

US national debt has already burst through the 35 trillion-dollar mark- deficits of a few trillion a year for the years will result in national debt bursting through 40 trillion by the “magic year” of 2030 and will easily be a 100 trillion bucks by 2050.

The interest on 100 trillion bucks by 2050 will cost 5 trillion bucks a year in interest to service that debt. Taxation will have to double simply to maintain a 2-3 trillion annual fiscal deficit.

Cloud cuckoo land – a population consigned to poverty via cuts to all social services and welfare benefits with a far higher proportion of the population demanding access to services ad befits they have paid for, but the anti-huma “climate freaks” have squandered on useless and already obsolete “green technology”.

All because the climate freaks think that CO2, CH4 and N20 are a knob that ca be controlled with expensive electricity generation that impoverishes people and reduces demand – and all while electricity demands from advances in technology in other areas (like surveillance and gaming systems) is expanding exponentially.

Keep in mind that “global average temperature” increases are occurring ONLY at night in urban areas, and that there is no “ideal” global average temperature metric that is suitable for every region or any reason why people would not adapt and even prefer a rise of a degree or two in their overnight local urban habitat.

Make no bones about it, GLOBAL FASCISM is being rolled out before our eyes as corporations lap up tax breaks, subsidies and “free tax dollars” to create a false paradigm claimed by corrupt, ignorant and stupid politicians supporting the “green agenda”.

There are signs that the earth is “greening” – recovering barren ands and producing food and fertile areas for man to expand into – an area twice the size of the US between 1983 and 2015.

From Brave AI:

“Recent studies have observed a significant increase in vegetation cover across the globe, known as “earth greening.” This phenomenon is attributed to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2), which stimulates plant growth through a process called carbon dioxide fertilization.

Key Findings · A study published in Nature Climate Change (April 25) found that from 1982 to 2015, a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands showed significant greening, largely due to rising CO2 levels. · The greening represents an increase in leaves on plants and trees equivalent in area to two times the continental United States. · Carbon dioxide fertilization is not the sole cause of increased plant growth; nitrogen, land cover change, and climate change also contribute to the greening effect.

Rising CO2 levels leads to more “greening” – how about that for a paradox? Who would have “thunk” it.

Here’s an idea – instead of wasting trillions on “renewable technology”, how about planting a trillion trees and creating natural habitats that feed the planet, rather than rendering fertile land useless and killing off huge numbers of birds, bees and whales? It would pay for itself ad remove ay excess CO2, CH4 and N2O! Hall, you could even train a large number of social welfare beggars to be productive, save the planet and “unendanger” endangered species! China (and India) would probably have no problem coming up with plana to plant forests near coal burning power plants!

Of course, the libtard demoNrats would want to barcode every plant and animal via their fascist “One Health” system – but maybe that could at last be tolerated for the greater good.

Kay, end of rant.

Here’s a few links to the impact of forests on CO2 levels and the debunking of the climate crisis.

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

(100) Updated compilation of articles that debunk the “climate crisis” mantra -showing the utter folly of spending tens of trillions whilst allowing millions to die of disease and hunger (all ID'd/injected)

Oh, and we may just have passed the “global maximum” – meaning we are about to endure several decades of “climate cooling!

“… having passed its global maximum temperature, the Earth is heading towards a cooling phase, albeit at a slower rate than the rapid warming observed in recent human history. This cooling trend is part of the Earth’s natural climate variability, with both short-term and long-term fluctuations influencing the planet’s temperature.”

Better stock up on diesel generators and winter woollies and waterproofs!

There are useful and useless idiots. Podesta, like all demoNrats has both these aspects. He is useful to global fascists seeking to rip-off taxes from ordinary folk and charge them exorbitant electricity prices that should be close to zero– and useless, because he refuses to read the science and prefers to wear the robes of a sycophant of an insane and motoric Cult.

Useless idiots (including a bunch of “soon to be unelected” politicians) from around the world are about to “pig out\” on five-star flights, cuisine and hotels, whilst flying into Rio on taxpayer funded jets next month. Let’s hope they at least stay off the crack and hookers and jeep the multi-million-dollar cost of this irrelevant boondoggle down.

· Key Details · Host Country: Brazil · Date: November 18-19, 2024 · Venue: Museum of Modern Art, Rio de Janeiro · Motto: “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet” (Portuguese: “Construindo um Mundo Justo e um Planeta Sustentável”) · Participants: G20 member countries, invitee countries by the Brazilian Government, African Union, and European Union · Chair: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan