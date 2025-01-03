From here:

(19) CBS News on X: "President Biden announced he is awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to Rep. Bennie Thompson and former Rep. Liz Cheney, the two lawmakers who led the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/74OtGU0o6O" / X

Biden is the figurehead of a criminal organisation called the Democratic Party. Every action taken over the last four years, every “Executive Order” passed by the “Executive”, every regulation passed by the “Administrative agencies” and every law passed when Democrats had control of Congress, has been “odious” – and so has the debt issued and deficits raised on their watch,

The only surprise is that Biden is still actually alive – a medical miracle performed by White House medics.

It will take years to repair the damage to America’s heart, body and soul from the malicious stench emanating from the festering open wounds inflicted on the USA by the criminals within the Democratic Party.

The “blob”/swamp/deep state (which I label the Cult of Moloch) chose to release a scamdemic as the only remaining way to derail a prospering Trump US economy and rig the 2020 election with postal ballots – inflicting a hideous crime against humanity – in the US and across the world.

An indication of the sheer scale of the corruption can be evidenced by the amount of US Treasury debt estimated to be held by the public for the end of 2024.

A quick look at Resident Biden’s election campaign track record – compared to pre C19 expectations under President Trump – all about the interest on Federal and consumer debt slowly destroying the US!

Trump pre-C19 end 2024 debt = 21.3 trillion dollars

Biden post C-19 end 2024 debt = 28.2 trillion dollars.

The scamdemic and the inflationary tax and spend policies of the Cult have resulted in an extra 7 trillion dollars of debt costing an extra 350 billion dollars in interest every year (at 5%).

That 28 trillion of debt held by the private sector is part of outstanding debt that is rapidly approaching 37 trillion on issue (and another 25-30 trillion dollars of unfunded pension and health care liabilities).

Venice was once ruled by doges – hopefully Congress will be ruled by Elon and Vivek of DOGE, and they already have the naughty list of pork that can be passed to Congress on Day One.

I suggest the Republican caucus in the House, take the naughty list (now if possible) and pass to the Senate what they immediately agree with, without contention, and thrash out what is more contentious in round 2, hopefully a week later.

Right now, the interest burden of government debt is close to 2 trillion dollars a year – 20 trillion over the next decade,

Really though, the Trump Administration must target fiscal surpluses of around 600-800 billion dollars each and every year for a decade at least, to even begin to get debt and the annual interest burden under some sort of control.

6 trillion bucks will only bring government debt to close to 30 trillion bucks – 100% of GDP, costing 1.5 trillion dollars a year in interest. That is 15 trillion dollars over a decade.

Ideally, a target for interest on debt should be below 500 billion a year – 5 trillion over a decade.

That corresponds to a level of debt of just 10 trillion bucks = a reduction of 26 trillion from current levels.

This would require fiscal surpluses of 2.6 trillion bucks a year for a decade.

This is equivalent to permanent spending cuts of 30% from current annual Federal spending to around 4.5 trillion a year to the levels Trump was estimating, pre-C19 scamdemic levels, in 2019.

The US can either spend trillions upon trillions on interest over the next decade or it can spend it on something that lifts the living standards of Americans.

The Democratic Party will just lie, cheat and steal as much for itself and its corrupt supporters as it can, relegating the US to turd world status.

I suggest placing a cap on the sum of debt interest and Pentagon spending of 2 trillion bucks, reducing by 100 billion a year - as one of the measures taken.



Onwards!!!