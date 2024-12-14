From here:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/

“

The Reality of Psychiatric Medications

Mental health conditions are often treated with pharmaceuticals, but are these products really as “safe and effective” as public health officials, healthcare professionals and drug manufacturers claim them to be?

David Wayne, psychiatric nurse, returns to “Pediatric Perspectives” to spill the beans on the true risks associated with common medications for depression, anxiety and related diagnoses.

The information contained in this episode is for informational purposes only. No material is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.”

The interview is wide-ranging and covers treatments such as anti-psychotic and anti-depressant drugs, as well as SSRI’s and Serotonin (and impotency).

Of note are the failed clinical trials and side effects that require ever more chemical drugs that are just as bad, with their own harmful side effects.

Aaron Siri pointed out the clinical trial detail in the package inserts of vaccines such as Hep B.

It looks like the same information on bad trial outcomes applies to psychiatric drugs.

The information is in the package inserts – from (dodgy) memory - I think these details are in section 6,

There are many reports of the deteriorating mental health of Americans. These “leaves rustling in the wind” could mean that these mental health issues and other physical issues, are caused by chemicals in psychiatric drugs.

All “approved” by the FDA as “safe and effective”.

Trust in the mercenary pharmaceutical industry has been shattered by its approach to C19 gene modifying injections that are full of contaminants and have been adulterated – yet approved by health regulators.

All within a social environment of “culture wars” that turn groups not victims and sources of hate and division.

People are social animals. There is a spiritual component to our lives that is shut off by the activities of such organisations as the racist bigots in BLM and the twerking child groomers displaying their junk to kids in drag queen story hours.

Can you imagine a church filled with those with a high “social credit” score? Those with such a score would not be at the top of the list of church goers.

Does this mean that every injection and drug ever approved by the FDA needs to be re-examined for quality standards, safety and efficacy.

Yes.

And not by those people employed by the FDA that approved such chemicals and experimental gene modifying “treatments” either.

Onwards!!!

