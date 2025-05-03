As you read this, remember there is a treatment that removes 99.8% of the spike protein:

“If the Levi–Ladapo study is right, it implies catastrophic failure by the FDA for not requiring long-term safety data, the CDC for continuing to push boosters with no mortality data, the NIH for funding everything except what might challenge the narrative, and Big Pharma for withholding or obscuring adverse event data.”

Here is the pre-print study:

Twelve-Month All-Cause Mortality after Initial COVID-19 Vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or mRNA-1273 among Adults Living in Florida | medRxiv

Retsef Levi, Fahad Mansuri, Melissa M. Jordan, Joseph A. Ladapo

doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2025.04.25.25326460

Here’s the results:

“Results

There were 9,162,484 noninstitutionalized adult Florida residents who met inclusion criteria, including 5,328,226 BNT162b2 vaccine recipients and 3,834,258 mRNA-1273 vaccine recipients.

A total of 1,470,100 vaccinees were matched 1-to-1 based on seven criteria, including census tract. Compared with mRNA-1273 recipients, BNT162b2 recipients had significantly higher risk for

all-cause mortality (847.2 vs. 617.9 deaths per 100,000; odds ratio, OR [95% CI]: 1.384 [1.331, 1.439]),

cardiovascular mortality (248.7 vs. 162.4 deaths per 100,000 persons; OR [95% CI]: 1.540 [1.431, 1.657]),

COVID-19 mortality (55.5 vs. 29.5 deaths per 100,000 persons; OR [95% CI]: 1.882 [1.596, 2.220]) and

non-COVID-19 mortality (791.6 vs. 588.4 deaths per 100,000 persons; OR [95% CI]: 1.356 [1.303, 1.412]).

Negative control outcomes did not show any indication of meaningful unobserved residual confounding.”

That first comparator says it all:

“Compared with mRNA-1273 recipients, BNT162b2 recipients had significantly higher risk for all-cause mortality (847.2 vs. 617.9 deaths per 100,000).

An extra 230 deaths per 100,000 recipients double dosed as per recommended treatment protocols of to doses, correctly administered.

For context, according to Brave AI:

“The crude death rate in Florida decreased to 9.9 deaths per 100,000 population in 2024, marking a 3.68% decline from the previous year's rate of 10.2 deaths per 100,000 population.”

The report does not isolate those treated by Remdesivir or those that were “ventilated”.

The study excluded people that would have slanted the results – providing a lower bound of fatal outcomes. It does not address those harmed or the severity of those harms.

“They started with known vaccinees, then excluded nursing home residents, the homeless, and people who died from violent causes (homicides and suicides). Then they took out people who got their shots more than six weeks apart (i.e., not as recommended), people who mixed shot types, people who got more than 2 shots, and people whose health records were incomplete (such as unknown gender). Finally, they separated people who died from covid.”

“Those left over included more than 9 million Floridians. I.e., it was a big sample. Then they matched recipients 1-to-1 based on their location (census tract), avoiding any potential regional differences.”

“This week’s study was organized by co-author and Florida Surgeon General Joe Ladapo, a Harvard-trained M.D. and PhD. Impeccably credentialed MIT professor of statistics Retsef Levi also joined. They brilliantly scraped Florida’s Medicare database and compared the two jabs against each other, specifically, their risks of dying from any cause —“all-cause mortality”— and they found a statistically undeniable +40% risk of fatality following the Pfizer jab over Moderna.”

“… +230 more people died after Pfizer for every 100,000 jabbed. Not only that, but Pfizer getters died from cardiovascular causes at a rate of +83 more often per 100,000.”

“When stratifying by age group,” the researchers wrote, “the increase in mortality risk was highest in adults 60 years and older.”

