I am not a medic or a scientist – the following links are to those that are. Seek medical advice – assuming the medical profession has any clue.

The Augmented NAC eliminates 99.8% of the spike protein by breaking it into 6 pieces that can be processed by the liver and excreted via urine.

It tackles the spike protein in every organ – including the brain.

It also tackles 60% of blood clots.

Here is a link to articles:

(100) Success!!! A 3-month cure for spike protein – augmented NAC - Three cheers!

(100) More detail on eliminating the spike protein using Augmented NAC

Where to buy the Augmented NAC that eliminates 99.8% of spike protein and 60% of associated clots

The world has been waiting for this.

Those suffering from Long C19 and those that are damaged by the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections have a solution to the on-going harms of spike protein.

There are no side effects other than a need to drink lots of water.

The Augmented NAC may not have any effect on the contaminants and adulterations present in the badly made experimental C19 modified mRNA and viral vector injections.

Good luck!

