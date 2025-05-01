If Rachel Maddow can make ridiculous claims about the efficacy of the C19 shots, I can provide some detail on where to buy the treatment to get rid of the spike proteins the shots generate!

For the US:

“You can purchase Augmented NAC in the US from several sources:

Augmented NAC Store : Available directly from their official store at https://store.augmentednac.com/product/augmented-nac-90-caps/ for $70.00.35

Amazon : You can find Augmented NAC on Amazon by searching for "augmented nac".2

Amrita Nutrition Global: They offer Augmented NAC - 90 Capsules for purchase on their website at https://amritanutrition.com/products/augmented-nac-90-capsules-augmented-nac.

“90 capsules of Augmented NAC are priced at around £61.75 each when buying one, with discounts available for bulk purchases.At VitaHealthApothecary, 90 capsules of Augmented NAC are also available, though the specific price is not mentioned.Additionally, you can find Augmented NAC on Amazon, but the exact pricing varies and can be influenced by discounts and promotions.7 For a more precise and up-to-date price, it is advisable to check the specific retailer's website or contact them directly.”

For the UK:

“Augmented NAC can be purchased from several sources in the UK. You can buy it from the official website of Augmented NAC, where you can select the product and proceed with the purchase. Additionally, it is available on Amazon UK, where you can find it listed under various small business brands. Another option is The Natural Dispensary, where you can purchase NAC Augmented (N-Acetylcysteine) 90's. Supplement Hub5 and Amrita Nutrition6 also offer Augmented NAC for purchase.”

In Canada:

“You can buy Augmented NAC in Canada from Healthy Planet Canada. They offer NAC vitamins and supplements online at discounted prices with free shipping over $59.99.2

Another option is VitaHealth Apothecary, which sells Augmented NAC 90 capsules, though their store is not specifically located in Canada.6

For those looking for a specific brand, you might also check Supplement Hub, although their location is in the Netherlands.”

In Australia:

Augmented NAC can be purchased in Australia from several sources. You can buy it from Supplement Hub, which offers Augmented NAC - 90 Capsules, and Return2Health, which sells Augmented NAC by Augmented NAC Additionally, 4 Ultimate Health also stocks Augmented NAC, describing it as a trusted choice for cellular health in Australia.Each of these retailers provides the supplement with unique Italian technology to enhance the benefits of N-Acetylcysteine.”

And lastly, NZ:

“You can buy Augmented NAC in New Zealand from several sources:

Return2Health : They offer Augmented NAC with enhanced benefits using Italian technology, and it is suitable for vegans and vegetarians. They provide next-day delivery and naturopath support.

NetPharmacy: This online pharmacy in New Zealand sells N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC) products, which include Augmented NAC.

These options should help you find Augmented NAC for purchase in New Zealand.”

