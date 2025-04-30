A week ago, I posted this, which while being viewed several thousand times has been met with a deafening silence by social media and the MSM alike.

Doctor's spike detox

You would have thought this would have prompted the CDC/FDA to launch an investigation as this would remove the need for experimental modified mRNA injections issued under Emergency Use Authorization.

Nada.

There are other contaminants such as ecoli and adulterations such as SV40. The lipid nanoparticles are also an issue.

The Augmented NAC is also 68% effective at tackling blood clots and acts against misfolded proteins/prions - all the way across the blood/brain barrier.

Here is what Brave AI has to say:

“Augmented NAC is an enhanced form of N-acetylcysteine (NAC), a supplement derived from the amino acid cysteine. It is used by the body to produce glutathione, a powerful antioxidant. Augmented NAC is processed using advanced technology to optimize its electromagnetic expression, enhancing its antioxidant, detoxifying, and protective abilities while reducing the dosage required.

This supplement is designed to offer numerous health benefits, including liver protection, reduction of inflammation, and enhancement of cognitive function.

It is also noted for its ability to act synergistically with other dietary supplements and vitamins, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for dose reduction.

Augmented NAC is available in various formulations and is marketed by different brands, such as BAI Technologies and Vita Health Apothecary.

It is important to consult a healthcare provider before taking any supplements, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, or have a medical condition.”

We still wonder what moron decided that injecting the world with instructions to guarantee the production of the toxic spike protein, rather than a chance infection (700 million cases for 8 billion people “naturally infected” v 10 billion mRNA and viral vector injections that cause the manufacture of the spike protein!).

Smash the spike!

Augmented Nac the powerful dietary supplement

Just the contaminants and adulterations from the appallingly manufactured injections to eradicate!

Onwards!!!