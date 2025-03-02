For your Sunday afternoon viewing, a 100-minute video here:

Jeffrey Sachs Roaring Ukraine Speech At EU Parliament; Blasts U.S., Says 'Not Putin's Puppet'

“Professor Jeffrey Sachs recently addressed European Parliament on February 19, 2025, with a stark warning: being a friend to the United States can be "fatal."

Speaking at "The Geopolitics of Peace" event, hosted by Michael von der Schulenburg, Sachs emphasized the need for Europe to adopt a truly independent foreign policy. Sachs' statement was a call to action, urging Europe to develop a foreign policy that's grounded in reality.

Sachs' words echo his previous criticisms of US foreign policy, particularly regarding the Ukraine conflict. He has argued that the US has recklessly expanded NATO's reach, ignoring Russia's concerns and fueling the devastating war.”

Criticism is a mild term for his views on “stupid” US foreign policy based on “image” rather than cohesion and reality.

Sachs goes to great lengths to highlight documentary evidence of how the US lied about its plans for NATO expansion - in direct contradiction to what it told Russia - and the ceding of Middle Eastern policy to Netanyahu’s Israel.

Jake Sullivan is singled out for a special mention in the context of “the stupid”,

Enjoy!

