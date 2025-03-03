From Brave AI:

“According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, the number of economically inactive people due to long-term sickness in the United Kingdom has been rising since 2019. In the first quarter of 2019, there were 2,002,000 people economically inactive due to long-term sickness, which increased to a peak of 2,820,000 in the first quarter of 2024.”

Brave AI could not locate more recent data.

Which rather begs the question. “Is this C19 or the vaxx or something else?”

“As of the latest data available in 2024, approximately two million people across England and Scotland were still suffering from long COVID symptoms, with 381,000 having their day-to-day activities significantly limited.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has been tracking the prevalence of long COVID, and earlier studies suggested that around 1.52 million people in the UK were experiencing symptoms of long COVID in January 2022.

However, the most recent figures from 2024 indicate an increase to two million people. The exact number for 2025 is not yet available, but based on the trend, it is reasonable to estimate that the number of people suffering from long COVID in the UK remains around two million.”

Long C19 numbers are far higher than the number of economically inactive due to illness. The number of economically inactive people is up 800,000 since 2019, yet the number of people with Long C19 - since 2019 - is 2 million.

Does this mean there are 1.2 million Brits that are “sucking it up” and “grinning and bearing it?”

The chattering classes on social media are claiming that people aren’t really sick at all, and medics are handing out “unfit for work” medical certificates like confetti. The MSM reports the numbers with little analysis.

These numbers could do with a little analysis.

So, how bad is “Long C19”?

“The severity of Long COVID can range from mild to debilitating. Symptoms can persist for weeks or even months after the initial infection, affecting daily activities and work. Long COVID is not limited to those with severe acute illness; it can also affect individuals who had mild or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. Women are twice as likely to experience Long COVID compared to men.”

And the symptoms appear identical to vaxx injures:

“Potential factors that influence the severity of Long COVID symptoms include pathological inflammation, organ damage, the impact of hospitalization or prolonged ventilation, social isolation, and the exacerbation of pre-existing medical conditions.

The condition can affect survivors of any severity of the disease, and most cases of Long COVID occur in people who had mild acute COVID-19.”

It does not help that the clinical trials excluded the most vulnerable to the C19 disease - the elderly and those with co-morbidities! A clinical trial design failure!

How can we tell if the illness is due to V19 or the C19 vaxx?

“There is no data available that directly links long-term sickness in the UK to side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Office for National Statistics does not collect or hold data on long-term sickness caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

Therefore, it is not possible to provide a specific number of people in the UK suffering from long-term side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

No help there! Don’t ask, don’t tell!

Surely the RT-PCR testing can distinguish between spike proteins from an infection compared to an injection?

“Therefore, the RT-PCR test can indicate the presence of the virus in a sample, but it cannot determine whether the detected genetic material is from an active infection or from a vaccine-induced immune response.”

“The RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test is designed to detect the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. It does not distinguish between spike protein from an infection and spike protein from an injection, such as a vaccine, because it targets specific genetic sequences of the virus rather than the protein itself.

The test amplifies RNA from the virus, if present, and does not differentiate the source of the spike protein RNA.”

“The RT-PCR test uses primers and probes that are specific to the genetic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP) and the nucleocapsid (N) gene, among others.

These sequences are unique to the virus and are not found in the spike protein mRNA that is produced by the vaccine.”

Ok, so the assumption is that the SARS-COV2 virus is the nasty bug - the spike protein is not targeted.

Well, not quite:

“Both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its spike protein can contribute to causing illness. The virus uses the spike protein to attach to and enter host cells, primarily through binding to the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor.

Once inside the cell, the virus replicates and spreads, causing respiratory symptoms and other health issues.

Additionally, recent research has shown that the spike protein alone, without the rest of the virus, can cause damage to endothelial cells and disrupt the blood-brain barrier.

This suggests that the spike protein may have harmful effects independent of the virus, potentially contributing to long-term health issues such as long-COVID syndrome.

In summary, while the virus is responsible for initiating infection and causing acute symptoms, the spike protein can also have detrimental effects on its own, contributing to the overall illness.”

Ah hah! Plausible deniability?

The spike protein of the infection gets into the lungs, via the respiratory system and spreads throughout the body, causing incapacity of varying severity and lasts for days, months or years.

OR

the spike protein gets into the entire body via injection into the circulatory system, reproduces via the mRNA instruction and lasts for at least two years.

Back to the test again:

“The latest RT-PCR tests for SARS-CoV-2 typically target multiple viral genes, including the nucleocapsid (N) and RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP) genes, rather than the spike protein gene.

However, some RT-PCR assays do include primers and probes that target the spike protein gene to enhance detection accuracy and reduce the likelihood of false negatives.

The spike protein gene is often included in RT-PCR tests because it is highly conserved and can help in distinguishing SARS-CoV-2 from other coronaviruses. Additionally, targeting multiple genes increases the probability of detecting the virus, especially in patients with low viral loads.

Some RT-PCR tests also incorporate a human ribonuclease P (RNase P or RP) gene as an internal control to prevent false-negative results due to inefficient sampling.”

So, three is no test that distinguishes between spike protein of the infection v spike protein generated by the experimental C19 injections AND the ONS does not keep records pf vaxx harms anyway.

This does not excise the slaughter of 40,000 innocent Brits at the outset of C19 in the panic caused by the likes of Neil Ferguson of Imperial College of London. Medics and politicians like Matt Hancock were panicked into believing there was an actual deadly pandemic, and that “carriers” had to be killed to preserve the general population.

How accurate were those tests in early 2020?

