“A Facebook spokesperson has apologized for the platform’s censoring of an iconic photo from the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, chaos erupts in Venezuela following Sunday’s election after both sides declared victory & we’re lifting the veil, Former Vice President Joe Biden wants to shred the United States Constitution to reform the Supreme Court before he’s finally out of office, we joined last night’s “White Dudes for Harris” event, and so much more!”

Crowder shows how Venezuela changed the Supreme Court to support Maduro, who claimed victory after just 2% of the vote had been counted. He shows how Biden knowingly broke US Constitutional law with 45 billion bucks of handouts that he knew would be reversed by SCTUS, but the money would have bee long gone by the time the legal process worked its way through,

He outlines how the Biden/Harris junta reversed trade Trump sanctions on oil imports from Venezuela, in October 2023, whilst working to ban domestic US fracking of oil.

The modus operandum is “break the law, if you get caught, use taxpayers money (lawfare) to tie the crime up in courts for as long as possible”.

He slams socialism hard and exposes its hypocrisy and corruption.

