“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” was said by George Santayana, a Spanish-American philosopher, in his book “The Life of Reason” (1905).

This is the phrase that came to mind when watching this 128-minute conversation between Jessica Rose and Bret Weinstein.

What Jessica Rose Knows: Dr. Jessica Rose on Darkhorse

We have learned, through all sorts of analyses, viewed through all sorts of lenses, of the horrors perpetrated during the scamdemic and the response of those who should have had our health at the forefront of their minds – but instead chose psychological warfare, profit and poisonous fake science.

Whether the policies rolled out were mistakes or intentional cannot belie the fact that 2.5 million extra Americans died in the last five years and tens of millions are carrying life altering and life threatening wounds from an experimental modified mRNA injection that is badly made to contain adulterations and contaminants that pose other risks of harms.

Despite all the in-depth analyses, there is no cure – plenty of possible candidates over varying lengths of time from weeks to years – but no proven cure.

The two experts did not discuss the appalling scale of the scamdemic, or the injuries reported to VAERS.

Here I report the latest monthly VAERS report and ask the question “how can 670 million US mRNA injections result in a million adverse events reported to VAERS, yet 6 billion injections administered outside the US result in just 600,000 reports to VAERS?

(100) Monthly Deaths and Adverse Events reported to VAERS updated to 25 October 2024

I would love to hear the views (from Bret’s “evolutionary biology” context) of these numbers shown here:

The State of Things Pandemic - Week 38 2024

“As of October 26th 2024, there have been

o 773,068 Excess Non-Covid Natural Cause Deaths (primarily from the Covid Vaccine), o 168,140 Excess Non-Natural Deaths (including 120,000 sudden cardiac deaths in casual drug users), o 379,293 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1 o 377,981 Excess Deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus (6.6 x annual influenza-pneumonia)2

making for a grand total of 1,320,500 (77.7%) Manmade Excess Deaths of US Citizens, out of a Pandemic Total Excess Mortality of 1,698,481.”

I estimate the “extra deaths” to be around 2.5 Million, based on the rates of death for the population over 2015-2019, compared to the rates of death in the population over the scamdemic, but there is no doubt that “The Ethical Skeptic” has applied a far more thorough analysis.

So, who speaks for the historic mistakes made that killed somewhere between 1/6 and 2/5 million Americans – and growing – and wounded tens of millions more?

No-one.

Maybe Bobby Kennedy will commission an enquiry, maybe his plate will be too full of creating a base for “Never Again”, Informed Consent and proof of the safety and efficacy of the existing vaccine schedule.

Which brings us to Remdesivir.

Peter McCullough has been speaking out, as per this Vigilant Fox tweet. (h/t another Peter H),

(12) The Vigilant Fox 🦊 on X: "The US Govt BRIBED Hospitals to Administer a Kidney and Liver Toxic Drug “Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of Covid patients in the hospital,” wrote @StellaPaulNY in a previous report. “The experts claimed that https://t.co/aeK5By4vWV" / X

“The US Govt BRIBED Hospitals to Administer a Kidney and Liver Toxic Drug “Remdesivir is so lethal it got nicknamed ‘Run Death Is Near’ after it started killing thousands of Covid patients in the hospital,” wrote

@StellaPaulNY

in a previous report. “The experts claimed that Remdesivir would stop Covid; instead, it stopped kidney function, then blasted the liver and other organs.” What the US government never told you about Remdesivir is that by November 2020, the WHO said, "Do not use Remdesivir."

But instead, HHS added a 20% bonus on the entire hospital if they administered this liver and kidney-toxic drug. That 20% bonus could end up being a BIG pay day.

Dr. Peter McCullough explains: “Now, I'm a doctor. I order medications in the hospital. If I order a series of injections of a particular medicine, the hospital doesn't get a bonus on the entire hospital stay.

If a hospital stay costs, let's say, $500,000, that's an extra $100,000. We're talking big money for the use of a five-day course of remdesivir that the WHO says not to use.”

And here lies another “historical mistake”.

I posted this back in September 2022

Criminal Prosecutions begin for Remdesivir treatments causing death

““Attorneys Dan Watkins and Michael Hamilton announced in a national Press Conference September 7 the filing of their first-in-the-nation landmark lawsuit against three hospitals on behalf of families who had lost their loved ones with the “bounties” paid to hospitals for using the toxic combination of food and fluid restriction, remdesivir, mechanical ventilation, high dose morphine-midazolam respiration-suppressing cocktail to spiral patients down the dark road to death.”

I wondered what the outcome was over the last few years, but here it is, from Brave AI.

“The lawsuits resulted in settlements and judgments against the three hospitals. While specific details of the settlements are not publicly disclosed, the attorneys claimed success in holding the hospitals accountable for their alleged actions. The lawsuits aimed to raise awareness about the potential dangers of Remdesivir and promote transparency in medical treatment decisions.”

Shockingly, “the settlements are not publicly disclosed”.

Now, attorneys work in the best interests of their clients – but this goes way beyond compensation for the 14 families.

Hundreds of thousands of other people could have benefited from seeing the details of this settlement.

It should have gone to court, where the details could be made public.

The Ethical Skeptic calculated that there were “379,293 Excess Deaths from Malpractice and Denial of Treatment,1”

In this article, also from September 2022

“A deeper dive on Remdesivir (aka "Run Death is Near"

“If the guesstimate of around 750,000 Americans treated with Remdesivir is reasonable, and around, say 30% of those treated with Remdesivir died, this implies that around 250,000 Americans may have been murdered by its use.”

And here is a comparison of some federal payments:

Suffice to say, the Federal government provided massive incentives for the designation and treatment of C19 patients in this way:

· Outpatient average treatment costs = $3,200

· Hospitalized as a complex non-CoVID-19 patient average charge = $111,000

· Hospitalized and treated as a complex CoVID-19 patient (intubation/ICU) average charge = $450,000”

And

“On top of these charges, the hospitals get a bonus from the government by way of the International Classification of Diseases code that allows them to charge an extra 20 percent on the entire hospital stay, adding $90,000 to the $450,000.”

And

“,.. on top of the incentives shown, there is this.

The case of remdesivir: How do you calculate the cost of a pandemic drug? - Pharmaceutical Technology (pharmaceutical-technology.com)

“Now that Gilead will start commercializing the drug starting next month, it has announced that it will price it at $390 per vial in all developed countries where remdesivir is authorized.

This is equivalent to $2,340 for a 5-day course of treatment, or $4,680 for a 10-day course of treatment. It seems that this is the net price after factoring in government rebates. The company notes that the US price for private insurance companies will be $520 per vial or $3,120 for a 5-day course of treatment.”

I still pray for the day when we are greeted with this headline.

There remains another lesson to be learnt.

The FDA and CDC’s approval of adding the experimental modified mRNA injections to the Childhood Vaccine Schedule, when children had zero risk from C19.

This was a known device to give blanket immunity to big pharma. Once on the Childhood schedule, blanket immunity applies to adults as well. The FDA and CDC knew this and proceeded anyway, with only harms likely from the injections – no impact was possible on babies, tots and children.

I covered this in December 2022 here:

(100) Halt the ABOMINATION of child sacrifice for big pharma blood money and protection from liability

Or similar.

Onwards!!!

