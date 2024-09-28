From here:

Is driving electric now more expensive than petrol or diesel? - Energy Live News

You know how driving EV’s was going to be so much cheaper than petrol (gas) or diesel? Note this is BEFORE a 10% increase in energy next week in the UK and BEFORE a further 4% increase in January 2025!

“Britain’s public charging network is facing criticism for high costs, making electric vehicle (EV) driving potentially twice as expensive as using petrol or diesel cars.

The UK now has over 12,500 rapid and ultra-rapid charging stations, a 40% increase from last year.

Data shared with The Times shows that these chargers cost an average of 80p per kilowatt hour (kWh), which makes it difficult for people without access to cheaper home charging options to switch to EVs.”

That would 12,500 EV charging stations across the UK – compared to around 8 chargers in the US, for 8 billion bucks earmarked two years ago

That 80p per KWh compares to the current 6p or so domestic electricity charge (which is about to hit close to 6p by January 2025).

Don’t forget, the UK government still has an official target to only sell electric cars by the “Net Zero” date of 2030!

You can see how that works – mandate a massive cost increase – and that whilst there is no climate crisis and wind and solar are known to be ugly and toxic for the environment AND be more than ten times the cost of natural gas!

Onwards!!!

