Is driving electric now more expensive than petrol or diesel? - Energy Live News
You know how driving EV’s was going to be so much cheaper than petrol (gas) or diesel? Note this is BEFORE a 10% increase in energy next week in the UK and BEFORE a further 4% increase in January 2025!
“Britain’s public charging network is facing criticism for high costs, making electric vehicle (EV) driving potentially twice as expensive as using petrol or diesel cars.
The UK now has over 12,500 rapid and ultra-rapid charging stations, a 40% increase from last year.
Data shared with The Times shows that these chargers cost an average of 80p per kilowatt hour (kWh), which makes it difficult for people without access to cheaper home charging options to switch to EVs.”
That would 12,500 EV charging stations across the UK – compared to around 8 chargers in the US, for 8 billion bucks earmarked two years ago
That 80p per KWh compares to the current 6p or so domestic electricity charge (which is about to hit close to 6p by January 2025).
Don’t forget, the UK government still has an official target to only sell electric cars by the “Net Zero” date of 2030!
You can see how that works – mandate a massive cost increase – and that whilst there is no climate crisis and wind and solar are known to be ugly and toxic for the environment AND be more than ten times the cost of natural gas!
Onwards!!!
The reality of UN Urban Agenda Habitat III makes everything crystalline. With regard to transportation, one will self-propel by foot or on a bicycle. Otherwise one vill use publik transportation. The UN document does not outline how the 'elite' will manifest their freedom; possibly by the purchase of a right to use power or petrol or to even to continue to own a vehicle. Municipal authorities may operate EV pools. Access to such public/private mobility may also be determined by ESG score / Social Compliance metrics / CBDC adherence / vaxx status / financial power.
And who is going to pay for a replacement battery?…..The Taxpayers no doubt if the Progressive had their way….and the nuke reactor needed to power all the EVs and AI…of course the Tax Payers!!!