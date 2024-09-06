Dr John Campbell has put out a 15-minute video that highlights the findings from this peer reviewed paper:

Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study | International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (ijvtpr.com)

From the Abstract of the paper:

“Carefully preserved specimens were cultured in a range of distinct media to observe immediate and long-term cause-and-effect relationships between the injectables and living cells under carefully controlled conditions. From such research, reasonable inferences can be drawn about observed injuries worldwide that have occurred since the injectables were pressed upon billions of individuals. In addition to cellular toxicity, our findings reveal numerous — on the order of 3~4 x 106 per milliliter of the injectable — visible artificial self-assembling entities ranging from about 1 to 100 µm, or greater, of many different shapes. There were animated worm-like entities, discs, chains, spirals, tubes, right-angle structures containing other artificial entities within them, and so forth. All these are exceedingly beyond any expected and acceptable levels of contamination of the COVID-19 injectables, and incubation studies revealed the progressive self-assembly of many artifactual structures. As time progressed during incubation, simple one- and two-dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into stereoscopically visible entities in three-dimensions. “

Dr Ana Mihalcea has been all over this like a rash for a long time, corroborating her research with others around the world. Here is just one example from her SubStack of dozens of articles on the topic:

It seems like an age ago when I posted this:

Which referenced this video comparing the blood of 4 vaxxed with 4 unvaxxed Germans – using the most basic equipment that any self=respecting clinical trial would have done. Of course, neither the FDA, its expert advisors, the CDC, the WHO or Pfizer and Moderna have any respect for anyone or anything other than committing, and getting away, with their own corruption.

The video in the above link was published in December 2021 – a year after the emergency use authorization was granted.

Onwards!!!

Transcript of Dr Campbell’s 15-minute video:

0:00

a warm welcome to this talk it's Friday

0:02

the 6th of September now I've heard

0:04

about this phenomena years ago of course

0:06

but only just got some evidence to

0:08

support it so we can only just report on

0:10

it now this is from peer-reviewed

0:12

literature and it's a scientists based

0:14

in Japan and South Korea and what

0:17

they've done is they've taken covid

0:18

vaccines mostly fiser and Mna and

0:21

cultured them incubated them to try and

0:23

duplicate the conditions in the human

0:25

body and the found Nano structures have

0:28

developed now I don't expect you're

0:30

going to watch this video or or be

0:32

allowed to watch this video but I'm

0:33

going to do it anyway and if by some

0:35

chance a few of you actually get to see

0:37

it then that's brilliant now here's the

0:39

equipment that was actually uh used here

0:42

it's stereo microscopes now basically

0:44

all this means is you looking at it with

0:47

two eyes therefore you get stereoscopic

0:49

vision and what happened was that

0:50

initially they developed two dimensional

0:53

Nano structures and then some became

0:55

three-dimensional as well and of course

0:56

you can see that with a stereo

0:58

stereoscopic mic scope let's go and look

1:01

at some now that was the equipment that

1:03

they were using uh and of course these

1:06

days you know so much look down the

1:07

microscope it all goes on a screen so

1:10

you can take copies of it now these are

1:13

from the publication these are the some

1:15

of the Nano structures that were

1:16

observed in uh as I've said before uh

1:20

conditions that were designed to

1:21

duplicate human cells in the human body

1:24

that developed uh from the covid

1:27

vaccines the Mr the MRNA vaccine

1:30

now the scale here um we'll we'll I'll

1:33

just show you a couple of pictures and

1:34

we'll look at the scale so these are the

1:36

sort of structures that were finding I

1:38

mean what the heck is that you know that

1:40

that is a structure that

1:42

spontaneously um sort of put itself

1:44

together a spontaneous assembly of this

1:47

structure from the covid vaccine uh

1:50

cultures now the scale here uh 10 uh 10

1:53

micrometers um so that's uh so one one

1:58

micrometer would be uh one micrometer

2:01

would be um the size of a sort of a

2:03

bacterial cell seven micrometers would

2:06

be the size of a red blood cell so you

2:07

can see these are Nano structures but

2:09

this is a very detailed looking

2:11

structure that has spontaneously

2:13

assembled itself here really quite uh

2:16

really quite

2:17

um um yeah well look at it you know that

2:20

that that spontaneously assembled itself

2:23

what the heck uh is it um now uh of

2:27

course as always we don't have uh I

2:29

wouldn't be giving full answers to these

2:31

questions read the paper for yourself

2:33

but this these this means the presence

2:36

of these Nano structures needs to be

2:38

explained by the manufacturers and by uh

2:41

International authorizing agencies and

2:43

National authorizing agencies around the

2:46

world this is a peer-reviewed

2:47

publication and I believe it gives

2:49

questions to be

2:51

answered um even if it's only that this

2:54

is a load of rubbish then that still

2:56

needs to be still needs to be answered

2:57

let's look at a couple more pictures

2:59

before we look at the text

3:00

um so these spiral ones seem to come up

3:03

again spontaneously just put themselves

3:06

together spontaneous sort

3:08

of another Spiral there um another one

3:14

there tell you what I don't like the

3:17

idea of these spontaneously forming in

3:18

the themselves of my body if that is

3:20

indeed the case we don't know that but

3:21

if that's the case I don't like the idea

3:23

of it at all not at all and 10

3:26

micrometers that's actually pretty big

3:27

actually um if that's the scale there 10

3:29

micr M um so this this whole thing is

3:33

actually uh is actually quite

3:35

large uh relatively

3:37

speaking what is

3:40

that spontaneously formed

3:45

structure well that one anyway lots more

3:48

examples in the uh paper do uh look at

3:52

it for yourself and check it out that

3:54

the paper is there and the pictures are

3:56

all there now um as I say I don't think

3:58

many people are going to be watch this

4:00

video because I'm not optimistic about

4:02

getting a wide distribution shall we say

4:05

but never mind we're going to do it

4:07

anyway um so real time self assembly

4:10

self assembly these things are bolting

4:12

themselves together as it were of

4:15

stereoscopic stereo microscopically

4:17

visible so you can see them through the

4:18

stereo

4:19

microscope um specimens of mRNA products

4:23

mainly from fiser and madna a

4:25

comprehensive longitudinal study so

4:27

Construction in constructions

4:30

in incubated specimens of mRNA products

4:36

is what these workers did and our

4:39

observation suggests the presence of

4:40

some kind of nanotechnology in the C

4:42

injectables now I'm I know what I'm um I

4:45

know this is sounds pretty um uh

4:48

interesting material and I'm only I'm

4:51

being very very very careful not to go

4:53

outside of what the article is saying

4:56

the peer-reviewed article is saying and

4:57

of course I'll be giving you full

4:58

references and everything for that um so

5:02

I'm being very careful in this in this

5:04

video not to go outside what it's saying

5:06

observable observable realtime injuries

5:09

at cellular

5:11

level in the recipients of the safe and

5:14

effective co9 injectables are documented

5:18

Here For the First Time hence the fact

5:20

that we're doing it I think this paper

5:21

just came out a few days ago last week

5:23

maybe with a presentation of a

5:25

comprehensive description and Analysis

5:27

of observed phenomena that need to be

5:30

explained the global administration of

5:32

these often mandated products from late

5:34

2020 triggered a plethora of independent

5:37

research studies why weren't they

5:40

nationally sponsored and Industry

5:42

sponsored research studies why is it

5:44

down to Independent scientists and I

5:46

have talked to uh several other

5:48

independent scientists who've come up

5:50

with similar findings to this but I'm

5:52

can't talk about those because it's not

5:53

published in the peer-reviewed

5:54

literature we're going to stick to what

5:55

is in the peer-reviewed literature um

6:00

of uh of of modified RNA injectable Gene

6:04

therapies so of course they're injecting

6:06

genetic material instructing the body to

6:09

make foreign proteins they are not

6:12

injecting the protein directly most

6:15

noticeably those manufactured by fizer

6:17

and madna in this

6:20

paper uh analysis report analyses

6:24

reported

6:25

here consists of precise laboratory

6:28

bench science aiming to understand why

6:31

serious debilitating prolonged injuries

6:33

and many other side of this particular

6:35

adverse reaction um occurred

6:38

increasingly without any measurable

6:39

protective effect uh the contents of the

6:42

covid-19 injectables were examined under

6:44

a stereo microscope up up to 400 times

6:48

magnification um carefully preserved

6:50

specimens were cultured in a range of

6:53

distinct

6:54

media uh to observe immediate and

6:58

long-term cause and effect relationships

7:00

between the injectables and living cells

7:02

under carefully controlled conditions in

7:04

other words I'm not saying these

7:05

scientists succeeded in doing that but

7:07

what they were trying to do is duplicate

7:08

living conditions in the laboratory

7:11

bench where they could look at it under

7:12

these microscopes they were attempting

7:14

to duplicate the physiological

7:16

conditions of the human body the degree

7:20

to which they did that I'm not really

7:23

able to adjudicate on but they they did

7:25

their best to do that and again this

7:27

needs to be duplicated around the world

7:30

and it needs to be explained because I

7:31

mean he I mean look at that I mean look

7:33

at it I mean what is that what are these

7:37

things um I mean it's just yeah an

7:42

explanation is clearly required here I

7:45

would have thought I would have thought

7:48

let me know what you think anyway let's

7:50

carry on carefully control conditions

7:53

from such research reasonable inferences

7:56

can be drawn about observed injury so

7:57

they're saying that it's reasonable the

7:59

the the researchers here are saying it's

8:01

reasonable to uh make inferences from

8:04

what they're seeing in the laboratory to

8:05

what will be happening in the body

8:06

because they're trying to duplicate the

8:08

conditions in the body of course the

8:09

study should be done in the body as well

8:12

this should be a a great trigger for

8:14

future research um done by authorized uh

8:19

institutions around the world and

8:21

Regulatory bodies around the world this

8:23

should be done to explain this don't

8:25

hold your

8:28

breath right uh from such research

8:30

reasonable influences can be drawn about

8:32

OBS observed injuries worldwide that

8:35

have occurred since the injectables were

8:37

pressed upon billions of individuals so

8:38

they're saying that this basically what

8:40

they're saying is I think this is a

8:41

pathophysiological mechanism that could

8:43

explain the adverse reactions or some of

8:45

the adverse reactions that we are

8:48

tragically seeing and of course we've

8:50

interviewed quite a few people now on

8:52

this channel who suffered uh from this

8:55

as

8:56

well uh in addition to Cellular toxicity

8:59

if that wasn't bad

9:01

enough our findings reveal numerous on

9:04

the order of three to so that's between

9:07

that's that's 10 to the 6 that's um 3 to

9:09

four million of these artifacts per Mill

9:13

of the injectable heck that's

9:15

four four one two three one two three up

9:19

to up to four million between three and

9:22

four million dear me visible artifacts

9:25

self assembling entities self-

9:28

assembling entities ranging from about 1

9:31

micrometer to about 100 micrometers 100

9:33

microns or greater of many different

9:36

shapes as we said one me one micrometers

9:38

about the size of a bacterial cell if

9:40

you've got good young eyes you could

9:41

probably just about see an object of 100

9:44

micrometers uh it's a 10 10th of a

9:46

millimeter isn't it with the naked eye

9:48

at a push I probably couldn't at my age

9:50

but maybe we my glasses anyway the

9:55

researchers go

9:57

on they were animated were like entities

10:00

dis chains spirals tubes right angled

10:03

right angled

10:04

structures right angled structures

10:07

containing other artifact artifactual

10:09

entities within

10:11

them artifacts within

10:13

artifacts all these are exceedingly

10:16

Beyond any expected and acceptable level

10:18

of contamination of the covid-19

10:22

injectables thought 3 to four million

10:24

per Mill is way off the scale indeed an

10:27

incubation studies revealed the uh

10:30

Progressive self assembly self assembly

10:34

of many artifactual structures what the

10:37

heck are they as time progressed during

10:40

incubation simple one and two

10:42

dimensional structures over two or 3

10:43

weeks became more complex in shape and

10:46

size developing into stereoscopically

10:48

visible entities in three

10:52

dimensions these became

10:54

three-dimensional

10:55

structures in their incubated cultures

10:58

designed to replicate the conditions

11:00

inside the human

11:03

body um they resembled uh carbon nanot

11:07

tube filaments ribbons tapes some

11:09

appearing as transparent thin flat

11:11

membranes others as

11:13

three-dimensional spiral beaded

11:16

chains some of these seem to appear then

11:19

disappear over time our observations

11:22

suggest the presence of some kind of

11:25

nanotechnology in the covid-19

11:27

injectables now this is directly from

11:30

peer review literature um I don't expect

11:33

you'll see it I suspect strongly that I

11:36

am currently uh talking to myself in the

11:40

back room in Carlile

11:42

somewhere um um if some if you do get to

11:45

see it then we consider that a bonus you

11:48

can think about it um now I'll just give

11:51

you some of the uh references here for

11:53

this so this is the uh this is the

11:55

journal here uh International Journal of

11:59

vaccine theory practice and research the

12:03

international journey of Journal of

12:04

theory practice and research is a

12:06

peer-reviewed scholarly Open Access

12:08

Journal uh concerning the development

12:10

distribution and monitoring of vaccines

12:12

and their components all content is

12:15

freely available without charge to the

12:16

user or his her institution which of

12:19

course is excellent users May Read

12:21

download copy distribute print search or

12:23

link the full text of Articles or use

12:25

them for any other lawful purpose

12:28

permission is not required from the

12:30

publisher nor from the author but we do

12:32

give them full credit of

12:35

course isn't this

12:37

refreshing this is

12:39

our work we're reporting on it and it's

12:44

it's free it's in the public domain it

12:46

is the anti antithesis of the

12:48

control of the control

12:51

agenda that so often we've seen with

12:53

people not wanting to release papers for

12:56

decades after the uh research was been

12:59

done very refreshing so that is about

13:01

the journal there um the actual article

13:05

itself is uh we got the article

13:10

itself um what do I do oh there we go

13:13

that's the that's the journal there uh

13:15

that's the full journal and again you

13:18

can download the full Journal quite uh

13:21

excellent so that's the paper that's the

13:24

journal I've downloaded in PDF of course

13:27

and that's the attribution

13:29

non-commercial

13:30

nondirective deed I quite fully

13:33

understand that but it it just it's

13:35

great that it's basically uh share you

13:37

are free to share and uh it's just um

13:42

it's it's just and of course we give

13:43

full credit to the authors which I will

13:44

do now

13:46

um these are the authors here physician

13:50

Dr Young M Le uh Republic of Korea and

13:54

uh Professor BR brow okar Christian

13:57

University Japan

13:59

of course the links as always are there

14:01

to check them out for yourself so what

14:03

we've done is report on a peer review

14:05

paper it's in the scientific literature

14:06

as we've completely demonstrated in this

14:08

video I'm just sorry that um I suspect

14:12

that not many of you all get to watch

14:14

this video but there we go

14:20

um yeah isn't that transparency

14:22

refreshing and really refreshing to see

14:25

that this is our work look at it share

14:28

it agree with it disagree with it do

14:30

further work to prove it do further work

14:33

to say it's a load of rubbish but it's

14:34

there open for public peer analysis

14:40

brilliant the antithesis to so much of

14:42

the more

14:44

commercial

14:48

research of the

14:51

past few years and

14:53

decades but for now look the paper for

14:56

yourself let me know what you think if

14:58

any of you you actually get to see

15:01

it so bye hope I'm not talking to myself

15:04

but thank you for watching if somehow

15:06 you have