Ut showed how, of the more than half a million extra Americans dying every year, around 300,000 were diagnosed as dying from flu/pneumonia, with little change in the deaths from heart disease and cancer – which remained the leading causes of death.

Diabetes rates of death/1,000 increased as well.

What caught my eye was the increase in flu/pneumonia deaths.

The death rate increased by 5-6 times the rates prevailing in 2015 and 2019 and tracked at closer to 350,000 in 2024 v around 50,000 In 2019.

300,000 extra flu/pneumonia deaths a year out of the extra 500,000 a year since 2019.

I mentioned in the article that deadorkicking.com provided age cohort numbers.

The data is extractable by a determined soul with good eyes and a laptop. Unfortunately, that is not me! Too hard to read the data and too much of it.

What I can do is cut and paste some numbers – they may be the most significant or other age cohorts may be more so.

Here’s the data for 35–44-year-olds.

The death rate/1,000 population has almost tripled since 2015, with an extra 160,000 deaths per aznnum.

Here’s the 26–34-year-old cohort:

Again, the mortality rate has more than doubled since 2015 – with an extra 80,000 deaths.

Lastly, 46–54-year-olds:

A doubling of th mortality rate and an extra 150,000 America deaths.

These 3 x ten-year age cohorts have experienced a total of an extra (not excess!) almost 400,000 deaths.

More Americans are dying of a marked increase in flu/pneumonia (and diabetes) than any increase in heart disease and cancer.

These extra deaths are mostly male and of working age.

