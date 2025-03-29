Under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand implemented some of the most oppressive C19 measures imposed anywhere in the world - rivalling those of Victoria in Australia.

It locked down the country in 2020 - blocking Kiwis from entering and leaving the country, prevented inter-city travel in 2020, mandated the experimental C19 injections without any testing for quality - despite the experimental injections - especially the Oxford/AstraZeneca injection being withdrawn in the EU after just a few months in the Spring of 2021.

No jab, no job or any part in society - no haircuts, no funerals, no socializing - nothing, if you were not injected with untried experimental injections.

The lockdowns - based on zero evidence of efficacy - the masking - based on zero evidence of efficacy - and social distancing - based on zero evidence of efficacy - were all imposed with no exceptions, by a Prime Minister and cabinet with zero expertise and training in public health, let alone a scamdemic.

Here’s the outcome - cases and deaths from c19 over the scamdemic period.

All done with a faulty diagnosis using the RT-PCR test at unknown amplification cycles.

It takes a special kind of idiot to deny that the public health measures were a complete flop. Lock everyone up in 2020 - claim success against C19. Then from 2021, inject everyone with (non-sterilizing) toxins that force variants and claim that without these injections, more people would ger infected and die than would be killed by the badly made poisonous injections.

Of course, concealing evidence is key to hiding the lethality of injections and their failure.

No autopsies allowed and cremation mandated.

We all remember the evidence presented by Barry Young - here’s a taste:

New Zealand health “authorities” continue to pursue the wilful ignorance that is a hallmark of the response that is slowly but surely crumbling around the world.

Evidence like this:

Here are tables of NZ data showing 5 year age cohorts by gender for 2020 to September 2023 compared to pre-C19 mortality for the five years 2015-2019 - any investigatins started?

Ad this:

Which has his table:

Pick the bones out of that! Lots of migration and the biggest increase in the death rate in 2022,

And now we have the medical morons, masquerading as “experts” - further perpetua5ing the scam by finding one of those brave Kiwis who pointed all this out as it was happening.

As Kiwis were being killed and maimed by the shots, the authorities remained silent. As the meaningless futility of lockdowns, masking and social distancing was being proven globally, these muppets were mute.

Instead, we have this:

“New Zealand physician Dr. Sam Bailey has had her medical registration rescinded along with an award of legal costs and fines totalling $158,000. The charges levelled against Bailey are detailed in an article in Stuff newspaper. The Medical Professional Conduct Committee submitted that the positions Bailey took in her YouTube videos were “not in the realm of legitimate scientific debate,” had the “hallmarks of conspiracy theory” and contained “deliberate efforts to undermine or discredit the official position and experts.”

Clown world. The very charges levelled against Dr Bailey, should be levelled against Medical Professional Conduct Committee laying those charges. That body kills people via ignorance and corruption by big pharma.

Dr Bailey’s contact details are here:

More here - though not how to make a donation? 300,000+ subscribers and tens of millions of video views:

