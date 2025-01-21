From here:

“Germans will go to the ballot box on Feb. 23 for a federal election, following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party government in November.”

How are things shaping up?

The centrist AfD party is ahead, but it faces the same issues that Le Pen faced in France – ganging up of the opposition to block it out of politics completely!

(100) The Battle of the Minorities – French national election style

So, unless AfD wins an absolute majority of seats in the elections to the Bundestag, it will not reflect the “plurality” (largest minority) view of the German population.

The AfD has also had to fight off the usual socialist tactics – also used In the US and UK to “discourage” opposition to insane experiment bijections, “net zero” and immigration failures.

Will Germany's far-right AfD party be banned? – DW – 10/18/2024

The AfD and the UK’s Reform party do at least have the opportunity to pick the most experienced and smartest candidates – rather than from a pool of idiots that results in a kakistocracy.

(100) The UK Labour Government rivals the cast of the Muppets – although its production efforts are not quite as slick

Here’s the current UK foreign secretary (secretary of state) showing the world just how stupid and unfit for ministerial roles he is.

David Lammy mastermind

Intelligent contestants usually get around 12-15 correct answers in the general knowledge section and score well in their “chosen specialist subject”.

Onwards!

