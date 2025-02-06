NY AG James reminds medics that State laws dominate Federal laws, and it is gender discrimination to refuse transgender “treatments”.

The “woke” left wing lunatics have made up a marketing term called “gender affirming care” to describe the brutal mutilation of children’s genitals. The term also covers “puberty blockers” and breast amputations - amongst other “treatments” and is intended to “cure” another marketing term “gender dysphoria”- normal folk have been rebranded “cisgender” rather than male or female.

Adults, of course, can do what they like - their body, their choice - but children?

Brave AI reports that a German underwent a sex change at age 12, in 2005.

More from Brave AI:

“From 2017 through 2021, at least 14,726 minors started hormone treatment with a prior gender dysphoria diagnosis. Additionally, there were at least 4,780 adolescents who started on puberty blockers and had a prior gender dysphoria diagnosis during this period. As for surgeries, the data shows that genital surgeries among patients ages 13 to 17 with a prior gender dysphoria diagnosis from 2019 to 2021 numbered 56, and mastectomies numbered at least 776.”

So, 14 times the number of mastectomies than genital surgeries in that two-year period. There are all sorts of reasons for not reporting “gender affirmatios” (which are really “gender mutilations”),

From Brav AI:

“NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan announced that they have performed 100 gender-affirming surgeries as of July 21, 2022.”

From here:

Letitia James Directs NY Hospitals to Keep Performing Trans Surgeries for Minors – The Daily Allegiant

Those not performing “gender affirmation” are guilty of not following NY’s sex discrimination laws. Of course, the term “gender” is yet another “woke” marketing term, wilded like a spiked flail by the “woke”.

It is no surprise that AG James is a supporter of letting murderers and rapists roam the streets, both legal and illegal residents and has no problem with taxpayers footing the bill for four-star hotels, free plane tickets to anywhere in the US, plus free food etc that the poor, sick and elderly NY residents can only dream of.

Political choices.

From Brave AI:

“States with restrictions: The 26 states that have implemented restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors include Florida, which has enacted a law regulating gender-affirming care for adults and minors, and other states that have banned the use of state funds for gender-affirming care.”

And for Europe and UK-: for these 6 Brave AI selected countries:

“Gender-affirming care for minors under 16 in the EU varies by country. Here's a summary of the current status in several EU countries:

Sweden : Gender-affirming surgeries are not banned outright, but there are restrictions. Mastectomies can be performed on patients older than 16, while other surgeries are reserved for those over 18. Sweden also requires individuals to be 18 or older to apply for a legal gender change.

Netherlands : The Netherlands is known for pioneering gender-affirming care and has been treating adults since 1972 and adolescents since 1997. Mastectomies can be performed on patients older than 16, but other surgeries are reserved for those over 18.

Norway : Norway generally advises against surgeries before age 18, but it has not banned gender-affirming care for minors. The country is considering increased restrictions but has not implemented them yet.

United Kingdom : In England and Wales, the minimum age for gender-affirming surgery is 18. In Scotland, it is 16. The UK has not banned gender-affirming care for minors, but access to surgery is limited to those 16 and older in Scotland and 18 and older in England and Wales.

Ireland : While young people have the right to access care in theory, in practice, there are significant waiting lists, which practically cut off access until adulthood. According to BeLonG To, there is no gender-affirming healthcare for trans kids in Ireland.

Finland: Finland's health system appears to limit all surgeries to ages 18 and older.

A lot mor research is needed to prove any benefits from undergoing sexual mutilation.

Per B rave AI:

Comparison with Cisgender Adults: Transgender adults are seven times more likely to contemplate suicide, four times more likely to attempt it, and eight times more likely to engage in non-suicidal self-injury compared to cisgender adults.”

Of course, the “woke” claim only benefits and have passed laws to indulge their “wokery” and lawfare.

Onwards!!!