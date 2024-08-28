Buckle up, buttercup, prepare for a rant!!!

As you browse this article, consider that the equivalents of these numbers can be replicated at the Stat, city and local level in their respective budgets.

Disclaimer: I view taxation as theft which damages life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – the Cult views property and wealth creation as barriers to the destruction of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to create a world of excited misery. Free enterprise (not crony capitalism) v Marxism.

For a little context, using data from here, these are the inflation index levels are December 2019 (pre-pandemic) and the latest numbers for July 2024.

December 2019 = 256.974, July 2024 = 314.540, Change = +22.4% which = +4.61% compound per annum over those 55 months.

The equivalent numbers excluding food and energy from here are 266.020 for December 2019 and 318.872 for July 2024, giving annual inflation excluding food and energy of 4.03% p.a. (The BLS considers that spending on gasoline is less than 3% of the expenditure weighted series).

From here:

Food makes up 14% of the CPI and energy 7.5% for a total of 21.5%. This implies that the food and energy inflation has increased around 33% over the 55 months or 6.4% per annum.

Note that food and energy prices have NOT returned to pre-COVID levels, despite the scamdemic being over for at least 18 months.

The real “price gougers” in the economy are NOT supermarkets making a margin of 1-3%, the gougers are in hardware (Apple has a 25% margin) and software (Nvidia 65%). Would these types of companies be Democratic Party donors? Maybe we can quantify the tax dollars paid straight into the bottom lines of Pfizer (who uses back street Dutch cities to evade taxes) and Moderna, how about the hospital bonuses paid per “diagnosis” of each C19 “case” with a 20% bonus on their entire budget for “achieving” compliance with vaccination rates of staff and patients, how about pharmacies as price gougers with their federally mandated bonuses?

Ok, using these data sources:

page 3 of 22 for pre-pandemic fiscal numbers under Trump:

page 41 of 72 for mid-pandemic umbers under Biden:

page 141 of 188) for post pandemic numbers under Biden:

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the federal budgets for each year – all figures in billions of dollars.

Firstly, receipts from (mostly) taxes:

You can clearly see the large drops in tax receipts in the first two years of the pandemic – around 280 billion bucks for Bidens budget statements compared to Trump’s forecasts that he made pre-Covid in 2019. Note Biden did not produce outcomes for 2020 and 2021 in his 2024 budget forecasts. I wonder why.

Ok, so taxation was over half a trillion bucks lower in 2020 and 2021.

Note the extra 400 billion bucks in tax receipts in 2024 and 500 billion in 2025 between Trump’s 2019 budget estimate and the 2024 Biden taxation receipts in the right-hand column.

VOTH TRUMP’S 2019 AND BIDEN’S 2024 BUDGETS HAVE NO PANDEMIC EFFECTS.

Now for spending:

An extra 1.8 trillion bucks was spent above Trump’s 2019 budget estimate in 2020. And an extra 2.4 trillion in 2021 – a total of 4.2 trillion bucks spanning the first two years of the scamdemic.

The pandemic was over by Spring 2023, yet spending remained a trillion bucks higher than that projected in Trump’s 2019 budget. The higher spending continued and increased in 2024 and Biden’s latest budget increases spending further in 2025. An extra 3.5 trillion bucks in those two years.

Here’s the track of the fiscal deficits.

No surprises. The deficits for 2023, 2024 and 2025 are 3.4 trillion bucks higher than in Trump’s 2019 budget.

For ease, here a couple of tables showing the changes:

Since 2021, Biden and the house and Senate have spent 6 trillion bucks more than Trump projected back in 2019 s. They have also spent 3.5 trillion more POST PANDEMIC in the last two years.

That is the cost of illegal immigration, net zero policies and regulations imposed.

So, here’s the rub.

Biden, the House and Senate CHOSE to spend that money.

Lots of costs for the scamdemic – on measures that we know were useless (non-pharmaceutical interventions like masks and lockdowns) ad pharma interventions like the “vaccines” and Remdesivir, fentanyl etc.

Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquie prophylactics (plus vitamins C and D plus zinc) and treatments were known by the summer of 2020. In case you missed it, check out this one-hour video on how the Cult operated – people like Rick Bright of DARPA and now with the Rockefellers.

Here’s the first opportunity cost – instead of spending trillions on politically motivated measures in exchange for political donations, under 100 million dollars could have been spent on prevention AND cure.

I have often posted about the costs of the illegal immigration crime wave of human trafficking sponsored by the Biden junta.

I have estimated that each of the 11-15 million criminals crossing the border cost around 50,000 each in direct costs (for food, health, housing, education, clothing etc) and another 50,000 bucks a year each in indirect costs (translation, security, administration, cleaning and the taking over of facilities and crowding out of facilities belonging to Americas, plus jobs given as a priority over Americans).

A great replacement and diversion towards criminals and away from the poor, elderly, weak and vulnerable who can only dream of such “assistance” handed out like candy to these criminals while they live in less comfortable circumstances.

10=15 million criminals sucking on the taxpayer’s teat at the Federal, State, city and local level, enjoying the America dream as an imported “free shit army”.

Opportunity cost to sponsor 10-15 million criminals at 100,000 each per annum = a trillion bucks a year, every year they infest the country.

Which brings is to the third and last rape by the Cult.

Net zero.

The entire premise of harmful effects of CO2, methane and laughing gas has been debunked to death.

The creation of energy poverty can be captured in just a few metrics.

Th cost of electricity generation with all the regulations imposed that inflate that cost, is 20 bucks per mWh, the cost of “renewable” solar and wind is around 100 bucks per mWh. Consumers in cities and regions, like New York, California, the UK and Germany pay more than 20 cents per kWh, which equates to 200 bucks per mWh.

I estimate that the price of natural gas is double what it would be without the bogus extra taxes and regulations imposed on its production.

The higher the proportion of renewables in the energy mix for households, the more expensive the electricity. I estimate that 137 million “gridded” households in the US are paying five times the price they could be paying if renewables were simply cancelled.

The average annual consumption per household in the US is around 10,500 kWh, the average price id around 13 cents (over 20 cents in NY and Ca.). This equals 130 bucks per mWh, compared to the (inflated by taxes and regulations) natural gas price of 20 bucks per mWh.

The price of natural gas without the imposed regulatory and tax burdens is probably closer to 10-15 bucks per mWh. A price for electricity could easily be 5 cents per kWh (50 bucks per mWh) and still leave plenty of room for competition and profit.

That would be a price reduction of more than 60%. Or to put it another way, the “green” movement seeking “net zero” has increased electricity prices by 260% from their “natural” (gas) level.

Now for the sucker punch. The entire capital costs for all the renewable solar plantations and forests f offshore (70 storeys tall) and onshore have already been paid for many times over in the form of higher electricity prices, taxes and subsidies.

In the US, 137 million households paying an average 1,400 bucks a year for electricity should be paying around 600 bucks instead – they are being “price gouged” to the tune of 800 bucks a year each. Paying almost 200 billon bucks a year for electricity instead of 90 billion bucks.

137 million times 800 bucks’ extra costs each year = around 110 billion bucks!

See how it works? Federal, State, city and local “governments” and “central buyers” are induced to pay way over the odds for electricity supplied from “renewables” these central buyers then charge consumers for their price gouging.

Which leads to the question “Surely renewable energy should be FREE, as it has already been paid for – barring maintenance costs?”.

This is, of course, the tip of the “greenberg”. Check out what son happens if the massive subsidies and tax breaks are withdrawn, highlighted at the start of this article around Sweden pulling out of “green”.

These scams are all aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and are being perpetrated across the developed world.

The impact is not felt by those in the top third of income demographics. They are felt by the poorest, sickest and the elderly.

Now, consider what else could have been done with the money.

New and upgraded bridges, roads, airports, harbours, schools, railways and so on and so forth. How about ending world poverty and disease. That is at the national level for each country.

At the individual level – better food, better health care, better clothes, better education, - MORE CHOICE, and the pursuit of happiness and freedom.

The Cult does not want people to be happy. It wants a world of excited misery where they take more and more in taxes that they spend on their hobbies, follies and whims.

Lastly, all this deficit spending resulting in mountains of debt was not shown to voters ahead of time in any “manifesto”. It has been imposed outside the democratic process, I stealth mode. Nobody voted for the degree of pain they are now suffering. They are maybe told “Hey, me and my playgroup have a great idea” and there is no precision of quantification of costs. The magic money tree in could cuckoo lad, clown world by kakistocrats who have no concept of the downstream impacts of their lunacy.

Spare a thought for the Brits who are about to be re-introduced to full blown socialism – “eat the rich, where everyone is rich!” – massive tax increases and the same ignorant spending on a herd of white elephants that create poverty, ignorance and sickness.

Lastly, what’s the odds that Trump and Harris will address these numbers and the nations 35 trillion dollars of debt, increasing with each annual deficit and the interest cost that exceeds a trillion bucks a year?

Onwards!!!

