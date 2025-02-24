Regular readers will be familiar with mortality statistics for the US posted on this web site:

United States Deaths 2024, How Many Deaths in United States 2024 | Dead or Kicking

Which has this chart:

With this data for 2024:

I have been providing monthly desk top analysis on VAERS - latest version here:

(100) Initial Monthly Deaths and Adverse Events reported to VAERS up to 31 January 2025 - Interim for All evets - “US only” numbers to follow.

Vaersanalysis,com seems to have given up on reporting US only data!

The bottom line = 2.6 million extra US deaths since the scamdemic occurred - around 2 million since the vaxx roll-out. (EXTRA deaths, not excess deaths).

I posted this article in September 2024:

Swiss Re (an insurer of the insurance companies) – warns that life and health insurance premiums may have to increase in order to maintain solvency of life and health insurers - ignores the vaxx.

Which had this quote:

“This report “The Future of Excess Death after COVID-19” from insurers Swiss Re makes clear that COVID-19 was not the main cause of excess deaths after the COVID-19 era.”

The referenced Swiss Re report here, did not single out the vaxx as the problem.

The future of excess mortality after COVID-19 | Swiss Re

Well, now we have this (unable to cross-post):

BREAKING: Insurance Data Reveals U.S. Mortality Crisis Persists—Mass COVID-19 "Vaccination" Likely to Blame

“Sharp rises in young cardiac, neurological, and cancer-related deaths persist in the wake of the mass COVID-19 mRNA injection campaign.”

“According to a recent article published on InsuranceNewsNet:

Sun Life Financials’ US operations reported a surge in extremely expensive claims that caused stop-loss insurance benefits costs to spike in the fourth quarter.

The Insurance Collaboration to Save Lives, a nonprofit organization that analyzes life insurance claims and encourages insurers to screen, test, and triage members to reduce excess mortality and morbidity, has identified what it said were five troubling trends affecting the nation’s health.

“Life expectancy has really flatlined and is worse now than it was a decade ago,” said Josh Stirling, the Collaboration’s founder. “We were going in the wrong direction … There's a lot of contributing factors to that.”

Considering that >80% of the U.S. population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 “vaccine”, such trends are not unexpected…”

There are lots of chars in the article by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

There is also this quote:

“Arguably we should be back to something close to normal,” Stirling said. “But if you look at it by age group what you see is that it's really quite substantially elevated for younger ages. That’s what jumped out at me.”

The bottom line:

More than an extra half a million Americans dying every year from the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections and likely 14 times that number on a global basis - excluding China that devised a “traditional” vaccination (administered over 3 billion doses out of 13.8 billion injections for the global total).

As a result, Life insurance rates will have to increase to reflect the higher mortality rates at all ages.

It is not just the extra deaths - it is the life altering and life-threatening conditions that the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections - and their adulteration and contaminants - have caused.

The injuries caused by the assaults from the experimental injections will cause a marked rise in health care costs and insurance premia.

Sickness and death will result in expensive increase in costs for society as will result in insurance companies hiking premia in order to stay afloat.

Please take a paid subscription to reward me for the thousands of hours of research that go into the thousands of articles I publish - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!