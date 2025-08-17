Continuing on with the quarterly revision we now look into the first steps of 2024. Below are some of my best articles written with the highest response/interaction rate. This series is valuable even for myself to look back on how I got to this point.

As the number of “official” global deaths with C19 present rolls past 7 million C19 deaths over almost exactly four years – equal to less than 2% of around 360 million total deaths worldwide over the same period - Japan stated that, as planned back in September 2023, it would end its national program for the administration of the experimental C19 mRNA injections.

“Dr Ardis video here from last year providing the logic behind a clip called “Antidote” in which he explains how the make0ip of boom slang, krait and king cobra venom is identical to the spike protein (hence why I call the experimental C19 mRNA injections spike venom”).

“Four German holidaymakers who were illegally quarantined in Portugal after one was judged to be positive for Covid-19 have won their case, in a verdict that condemns the widely used PCR test as being up to 97-percent unreliable.”

“An all-party group believe Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) were aware of heart and clotting issues in February 2021 but did not highlight the problems for several months.

The video starts with a chart on the large spike in methane in the atmosphere that cannot be explained with known science (centred close to methane gas extraction plants in Iran and Kazakhstan – (“wet market” much!).

Onwards!

