Continuing on with the quarterly revision we now look into the first steps of 2024. Below are some of my best articles written with the highest response/interaction rate. This series is valuable even for myself to look back on how I got to this point.
For the record – Seven million “official” C19 deaths worldwide - plus, as announced in September 2023, Japan has ended its national C19 injection program
As the number of “official” global deaths with C19 present rolls past 7 million C19 deaths over almost exactly four years – equal to less than 2% of around 360 million total deaths worldwide over the same period - Japan stated that, as planned back in September 2023, it would end its national program for the administration of the experimental C19 mRNA injections.
(100) C19 mRNA injections of spike venom – some background notes on efficacy of Chlorine Dioxide and Methylene Blue on snake venom
“Dr Ardis video here from last year providing the logic behind a clip called “Antidote” in which he explains how the make0ip of boom slang, krait and king cobra venom is identical to the spike protein (hence why I call the experimental C19 mRNA injections spike venom”).
(100) A Portuguese appeals court has upheld decision that the PCR test is useless – C19 cases in the US 10 million over 4 years, NOT 112 million – US C19 deaths around 80,000 NOT 1.2 million
“Four German holidaymakers who were illegally quarantined in Portugal after one was judged to be positive for Covid-19 have won their case, in a verdict that condemns the widely used PCR test as being up to 97-percent unreliable.”
(100) FAKE Transcript of Tucker Carlson’s interview with President Putin – GET IT WHILE IT'S HOT!!!
(100) Head of UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency quits in disgrace
“An all-party group believe Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) were aware of heart and clotting issues in February 2021 but did not highlight the problems for several months.
(100) Terrific 19-minute video - the impact of small changes in the earth’s orbit round the sun, changes in the earth’s tilt and “wobbly poles” – we are coming out of an ice age! Milankovitch (and Methane)
The video starts with a chart on the large spike in methane in the atmosphere that cannot be explained with known science (centred close to methane gas extraction plants in Iran and Kazakhstan – (“wet market” much!).
Onwards!
Please subscribe or donate via Ko-fi – any amount from 3 bucks upwards. Don’t worry and God Bless, if you can’t or don’t want to. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan - an annual subscription of 100 bucks is one third less than a $3 Ko-fi donation a week!