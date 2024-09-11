rk reaction to the fake debate – Harris wants to build 3 million homes for 12 million criminal migrant beggars and give them 25,000 bucks because they are “first time buyers”
The ABC hacks also did not go near the substantive issues facing the US that I posed here:
3 million home – presumably “green” homes in tightly watched and controlled “15 minute cities” – not in the countryside – costing half a million each – just the odd 1.5 trillion bucks – plus 3 million times 25,000 free deposits = 75 billion bucks.
Typical Marxist – disregard the value of money and its time value, anyone ca have anything – because there is a magic money tree, tax ad sped, tax and sped, meanwhile a 40 trillion dollar national debt looms large in just four years or less – with an interest bill of twice the Pentagon budget – two trillion a year!.
