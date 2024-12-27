From here:

Here’s the “biggie”:

“$892 billion was spent this year alone just to service the interest on that debt—a staggering figure that dwarfs some entire federal budgets.”

Next year, this will increase – more than 36 trillion bucks in federal debt at 4-5% in interest, will cost between 1.44 trillion and 1.80 trillion dollars EVERY YEAR – before even more (expected) annual fiscal deficits occur in the future!

The starting fiscal deficit inherited by Trump will be around 1.8 trillion bucks – for year ended 30 September 2024. From Brave AI:

· “Deficit as a percentage of GDP: 6.4% (up from 6.2% in 2023)

Outlays in fiscal years 2023 and 2024 were affected by calendar adjustments, shifting certain payments into the prior fiscal year. If not for these shifts, the deficit in 2024 would have been 13% larger than it was in 2023.

Get that? The 2024 fiscal deficit would have been 234 billion higher – at over 2 trillion – save for accounting gimmicks (smoke and mirrors). Who is going to wag a finger at the blow-out in the deficit for the year to 30 September 2023 of a quarter of a trillion bucks? Check this out for last year - the year ended 30 September 2023:

Fiscal year 2023 deficit: $1.7 trillion

Fiscal year 2023 deficit as a percentage of GDP: 6.3%

Increase from previous year’s deficit: 23%.

CBO’s projected federal budget deficits over 2025-2034: $20 trillion.

An increase of 23% in the deficit in just one year – with negligible C19 in the country – just a whole bunch (2 million?) of immigrant beggars.

20 trillion bucks of new deficits over the next ten years – 2 trillion a year – money the US does not have and cannot afford to ever pay back – on top of the existing 36 trillion of current debt.

The actions of DOGE need to produce fiscal surpluses by cutting MORE than the 2 trillion a year targeted!!!

Yellen has been busy front-loading Biden and the corrupt Democrat’s massive spending at the short end of the Treasury debt market – meaning it will “mature” in the next year or so and require refinancing almost immediately that Trump takes office – a weaponisation of the federal debt and deficit funding that leaves the incoming Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, a headache.

Yellen has been borrowing short term debt at 5% rather than ten-year debt at 4% - to fund all the pork barrel Congressional spending of signed off by the Biden/Harris junta - like the Inflation Reductio Act.

We know that Biden has been incapable for years and that Harris is an idiot. It is Democratic Party staffers that negotiated the pork with Congress.

Let’s dive into some of Senator Paul’s “items”:

· $12 million for a pickleball court complex in Las Vegas, Nevada. · $2.1 million to bolster Paraguay’s border security while U.S. borders remain under strain. · $90 billion over two decades on coastal combat vessels for the U.S. Navy that have faced repeated failures. · $400,000+ to study cocaine use in socially isolated rats. · $32,000 to promote breakdancing as an Olympic sport in other countries. · $10,000 to fund an ice-skating show about climate change featuring drag queen performers. · $10 billion spent to furnish, maintain, and lease empty office spaces for federal workers. · $15.5 billion allocated to encourage Americans to switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones.

$20 million for an Arabic Sesame Street spinoff in Iraq.

$20 million to teach farmers abroad how to use fertilizer.

Nearly $1 million to support Jordan’s filmmaking industry.

$500,000 for a social media PR campaign in Ethiopia.

$5 million to assist Ukrainian social media influencers.

$120,000 to teach Kyrgyz youth how to “go viral” on social media.

· $14 million was spent on cruel animal experiments. Hopefully, DOGE will do an even more thorough job of removing the porkulous enacted by the corrupt Congress/Biden junta plus the weaponised regulatory agencies over at least two decades! Rand Paul does not highlight the massive costs of DEI, millions of immigrant beggars (funded by FEMA - amongst the usual suspects of regulatory and welfare agencies), PLUS subsidies/loans/grants for the insane “net zero” policies – PLUS the wasteful spending on the scamdemic (some C19 policies remain in place to this day). One wonders whether US States will take a lead from DOGE and cut their spending also – thus relieving the burden at the Federal level. Maybe organisations like Openthebooks.com can hook up with DOGE via AI!!! Her’s how Brave AI describes DOGE: · “Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory body led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, focused on shrinking the federal government and cutting $2 trillion in government spending. · Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency, a caucus established in November 2024 within the United States Congress. Out of interest, also from Brave AI: “The title “Doge” refers specifically to the chief magistrate and leader of the Republic of Venice, a city-state in Italy, from 726 to 1797. The title originated from the Latin word “dux,” meaning “leader” or “ruler,” and was used exclusively by the Venetian rulers.” Maybe we will see a “Bridge of Sighs of Relief”, once a successful campaign is waged against federal pork and waste!

Onwards!!!

