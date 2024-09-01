h/t Terry H

On the Labour Day long weekend, when no one was paying any attention to politics, Justin Trudeau thought it was the perfect time to make a sneak attack on Alberta — and on children.

Trudeau just made the most atrocious appointment to the Canadian Senate he’s ever done — giving Alberta’s most extreme transgender activist, Kris Wells, a Senate appointment that will last more than 20 years. And because Trudeau did it on the long weekend, he’s hoping to get away with it. But we’ve set up a petition at www.NotMySenator.ca. Please go there right now to sign it. Our goal is to get 10,000 people to sign that petition in the next week.

Click here for more information, and to sign the petition:

Here’s some background. Kris Wells has spent twenty years promoting transgenderism, especially to children in schools where they’re away from their parents.

His life’s work has been to get kids, when they’re at school, to join sexuality clubs called gay-straight alliances, and to keep what happens in those clubs secret from parents. They encourage kids to start changing their pronouns; to start identifying as non-binary or trans.

And here’s the most terrifying part: they encourage these kids to medically transition — that is, to take hormones or even surgery to cut off their body parts. These are minor children, in high school or even junior high. And all of this happens without any notice to parents.

That has been Wells’ life’s work in Alberta. Targeting children for transgenderism and fighting against giving parents any notice of what’s going on.

And now Trudeau has just appointed him to the Senate where he will surely try to do the same to parents and children across the country.

Do you see why you have to go to NotMySenator.ca? Do you see why I’m calling him the most extreme Senate appointment Trudeau has ever made?

Kris Wells is not just a transgender extremist. He’s an anti-Christian bigot, too. He’s spent years trying to roll back the rights of Christian schools in Alberta — largely because they don’t agree with his transgenderism.

If it were any other religion he hated, he’d be immediately disqualified from public life. But Trudeau hates Christians, too, so Wells is a perfect fit.

There are other odious things here. As you may know, for decades Alberta has had elections to choose its own senators — as opposed to just accepting the personal friends of the prime minister. So it’s an Alberta tradition to elect Senators.

There are democratically elected senators-in-waiting in Alberta right now, and there are two Senate vacancies from Alberta. But instead of appointing the winner of those legitimate elections, Trudeau just spat in their faces, and in the faces of the hundreds of thousands of Albertans who voted for the legitimate senators.

Do you think for a moment that Albertans — or anyone — would have voted for this anti-Christian, anti-family, pro-trans extremist?

This is a very dark sign that Trudeau intends to ramp up his transgender activism in the remaining time he has in office. We’ll be able to throw out Trudeau at the next election, but by putting this dangerous man in the Senate, he’ll be there for more than 20 years trying to poison our children.

You’ve got to sign the petition at NotMySenator.ca.

Yours truly,

Ezra Levant

Rebel News

P.S. Alberta has been electing senators for decades — that’s how Senate reformer Bert Brown was appointed. Trudeau wants to erase that democratic tradition.

P.P.S. Not only will Wells be a pro-trans extremist, but you can bet he’s going to do his best to scupper anything that Pierre Poilievre tries to do if he wins the next election. Please sign our petition now, at www.NotMySenator.ca.

