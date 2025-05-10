It’s been 66 long months since the “outbreak” of the scamdemic.

Here’s a couple of tunes that spring to my mind:

The plot – at Event 201 in October 2019:

The Dogs of War

The psy-op:

Queen - Flick Of The Wrist (Official Lyric Video)

AC/DC - Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (Official Audio)

And so, it started. The killing and maiming and the censorship.

Not just those killed and maimed, but the lies of “preventative” measures that “confined the world to their barracks”. No alternative treatments allowed:

The Specials - Ghost Town [Official HD Remastered Video]

And created ghettoes of those trapped in fear and loathing.

One More Time (Remastered)

And now we have the voices breaking through the evil - uncensored.

Early treatment:

(4) 99 Red Balloons - YouTube

(100) 4,376 Treated, Zero Deaths: What This Clinic Got Right About Early COVID Care

And the cure:

Katrina & The Waves - Walking On Sunshine (Official Music Video)

ON THE STREET WHERE YOU LIVE

(100) Calling out around the world, are you ready for a brand-new treat (ment)? Obliterate the spike!

There is a lot of love in the world. Health regulators, socialist medics and most politicians have forgotten h bonds that tie humanity together.

And the war criminals – Gates, Fauci, Collins, Bright, Daszak, Moscovitz, Steven Walker et a – walk the streets, un-arrested and unprosecuted with not even the hint of a trial for murder and battery assault.

For those that were killed by the toxic injections

And for those still afflicted:

IL DIVO - Amazing Grace (Live Video)

And a final tune from the great man:

Bob Marley & The Wailers - Redemption Song (Official Music Video)

Will it all happen again?

While the “net zero” madness continues and the perpetrators of eugenics still walk amongst us, yes.

The MAHA Trump team is already mired in the politics – the deadly mRNA injections are still on the streets, without even the health warning of a packet of cigarettes.

Onwards!!!