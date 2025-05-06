Play this in the background!

Dancing In The Street Martha and the Vandellas 1964 with Lyrics

There is a treatment that rids the body of the toxic spike protein!

(100) The C19 psy-op continues – this time suppressing the “cure” for long C19 and C19 vaxx damage from the spike protein

You can buy it here:

(100) Where to buy the Augmented NAC that eliminates 99.8% of spike protein and 60% of associated clots

Reduces spike protein by 99.8% and also reduces blood clots by 60%!!!

It works by breaking the spike into 6 bits.

Side effects occur as your liver “de-toxes” the spike – drink lots of water.

What’s not to like?

It would be great to hear from those that have tried the protocol.

It does not appear to clear the adulterations and contaminants un the toxic injections – the SV40, the e coli and the lipid nanoparticles etc.

But at least it removes one of the most toxic components of the experimental C19 modified mRNA injections and offers a solution.

I am not a medic or a scientist.

Consult your doctor to get their input – ask if they have heard of it, might be a start!

When it works – for long vaxx or the induced spike factory installed in your body by Frankenstein science, maybe you will go dancing in the street!

Off topic – rumour has it that the paid subscriber to total subscriber rate is 4% - mine is under 1 per cent – just saying – maybe this will convince the unpaid subscribers – at th margin – to “step-up” – if they are able – or become so!

Fingers crossed!

PS: Code 351 covers the adulterations and contaminants that make the injections a crime. From one of my first articles in August 2022.

Covid19 remedies - the legal ones - by Peter Halligan

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!