There has been no coverage of the treatment for the spike protein that has caused so much damage to those infected and injected.

There is a treatment, detailed here:

(100) Health authorities, regulators, MSM and social media influencers ignore the treatment that turns the spike protein into 6 bits by 99.8% and reduces blood clots by 60% - AUGMENTED NAC

Augmented NAC breaks the spike protein into 6 bits that can be processed by the liver and urinated out of the body. It also dissolves 60% of blood clots.

The NIH has a billion-dollar program called RECOVER – from Brave Ai:

“The U.S. government is currently funding research into a cure for COVID-19 through the RECOVER initiative, which has received more than $1 billion in funding from Congress. This initiative aims to understand, diagnose, and treat long COVID, a condition affecting individuals who continue to experience symptoms after recovering from the initial infection.”

“The US RECOVER project, which aims to understand and prevent Long COVID, is managed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It brings together clinicians, scientists, caregivers, patients, and community members to study Long COVID and test different treatments. Each research team can use all RECOVER data and findings to inform and improve their study, facilitating a comprehensive approach to understanding, treating, and preventing Long COVID.”

Long C19 – not vaxx damage?!?

Oh well, same/same?

A billion dollars plus to come up with double O, triple O, eff all, blank.

$70 bucks for 90 capsules

Augmented NAC – Vitahealth Apothecary

“Thanks to special patented machines using the principles of quantum physics, we have found that it is possible to bring more order to the subatomic structure of the N-acetylcysteine (NAC) molecule, thereby optimizing ("augmenting") all the beneficial properties of NAC, in particular the degree of denaturation of the spike protein, which has consistently increased from an average of 12%-15% to 99.8%, as measured in the laboratory.”

I have no affiliation, and I am not a medic or a scientist.

Consult your doctor – use it with Ivermectin?

