I am disappointed but not discouraged by the drop paid subscriber numbers from a peak of 81 to 71 and the news from Bill Rice jr, that the average paid subscriptions are around 4% of total subscriptions – implying my SubStack is well below the theoretical average of 300 paid subscribers out of 7,500 total subscribers.

I have also received 911 ko-fi donations, for which I am grateful!

I am not trying to make a living from SubStack! Just a little disappointed is all - but encouraged by the umber free subscriber growth and the more than 12,000 followers!

Here’s a US distribution of subscribers by State:

nd here’s a global map:

I notice an increase in subscribers from Europe, including 67 from Germany 59 in France and

Amongst the BRICS, 50 from India, 28 from Brazil, 10 from Russia, but zero from China.

10 subscribers from Israel and 2 from Egypt, 15 from Grece and 4 from Turkey.

Spread the word! Such as it is, ha-ha!

Thanks to everyone for your tremendous support, especially founder members and paid subscribers. I will keep ranting on about everything from vaxx harms, to all the “net zero” crab, the number of fish in the sea, the dangers of micro-plastics, the fields full of unwanted Chinese EV’s and the global trafficking of migrant beggars whilst my weak eyesight allows! (apologies for all the typos and your tolerance of them!).

All the best

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your social media feeds!