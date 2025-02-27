The SCOTUS decision requires the payments to be made but delays the deadline for compliance with the lower court ruling by the District Court Judge appointed by Biden a few months ago.

“The Supreme Court on Wednesday night agreed to delay a midnight deadline for the Trump administration to unfreeze nearly $2 billion in foreign aid payments. “

It matters nought to the courts if the payments are for illegal purposes - they were legally authorised.

“The deadline was imposed by U.S. District Judge Amir Ali, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, after plaintiffs stated that the Trump administration was slow to act on his order to restore funding for USAID and State Department contracts from the Biden administration according to The Hill.”

SCOTUS balked at the work schedule imposed by Ali - Ali does not have the authority to dictate task AND how long it should take others to complete.

. The controversy began when Trump, alongside his Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk, decided to shut down USAID. This organization has long been criticized for its perceived inefficiencies and corruption. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali issued a temporary restraining order against the administration’s plan to cut certain funding.”

