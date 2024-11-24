Th spike protein is widely held to cause the C19 disease. You can either inhale it to get a “natural” infection, (less than 10% chance of a flu like infection) or it can be injected directly, causing the body to make it (around 75% of everyone in the developed world, with no off switch and in indeterminate amounts for ever).

The “manufacturing process” of the injection is not complete until it enters the circulatory system and instructions are given for the body to enter and poison every cell in the body – at the right temperature once thawed from the freezer and shaken “just so”.

By now we have all read critiques of the clinical trials – especially for Pfizer.

The COVID-19 Inoculations - More Harm Than Good FINAL Video & Print

In this piece I highlighted work showing the difference between “Relative” risk reduction, “Absolute” risk reduction – the killing of 14 people to save one person from C19, the expectation that 222 people should have died during the clinical trial, rather than 34 reported (using the same demographics of the trial) - and even now we have no idea of what happened to the 44,000 people (22,000 in ach “arm”) since the trial).

Peer reviewed paper revisiting the Phase 3 Clinical Trial studies for Pfizer and Moderna - reveals all the fraud that the FDA saw and ignored – send to regulators, legislative bodies and committees!

Now, recall that for Pfizer, the clinical trials were conducted using “Process 1”.

The accrual doses injected were made using “Process 2”, This second and different process contained contaminated with “stuff” scrubbed from Process 1 and were adulterated with fragments of monkey virus (SV40) that were known to be promoters/enablers of cancer and were NOT DECLARED to ay regulator.

Books and movies have been made about the “Pfizer documents”, but I want to return to one table in the re-issued post marketing authorisation report that is a smoking gun for the toxicity of the modified mRNA injections.

From here (which includes the number of doses “shipped0:

reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

On page 7:

This from page 6

“It is estimated that approximately 126,212,580 doses of BNT162b2 were shipped worldwide from the receipt of the first temporary authorisation for emergency supply on 01 December 2020 through 28 February 2021.”

126.2 million doses shipped in the three months ending 28 February 2021.

We can compare that to the number of doses ADMINISTERED Iin the EU and US – according to Our World in Data (who I trust less and less with each passing day!).

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, United States

For some reason OWD has deleted the chart giving similar detail for the EU, here:

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, European Union

We have this on another OWD page:

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer, European Union (27)

The EU + US doses administered is around 60 million – less than half the number of doses Pfizer claims to have shipped. Ow there may be another 10 -20 million doses shipped to other jurisdictions, but even them the disparity between doses “shipped” and doses “administered” is massive.

This is important because of the dose fatality rate. The Pfizer document shows 1,223 deaths – but is it amongst 126 million doses or 60-80 million? One in a thousand after3 months or one in 500 deaths?

Pfizer reported 42,000 events from these doses. Pfizer and the FDA/CDC were already “staffing up” for the adverse events in August 2020 – four months before they were approved by the FDA:

Back to the Pfizer document:

“Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021, there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events. Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404) Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.”

Just 17% of adverse events were received from outside the US, UK and EU. Half were from UK and the EU/

There were 42,000 reports containing 159,000 adverse events. Quite a difference, right?

But look at the bottom part of the table:

An “opinion” and a mix of “Recovered/Recovering”, but even more notable more than a fifth of outcomes were “Unknown” and a whopping 27% were “Not Recovered”.

When examining and analysing VAERS, there is an under-reporting factor to consider. Of around 40 – down from over 100 estimated n the Lazarus Report.

Vaxx harms are supposed to be reported to the manufacturer for onward loading onto VAERS.

From here:

VAERS Summary for COVID-19 Vaccines through 10/25/2024 – VAERS Analysis

There were 4,700 C19 injection deaths and around 320,000 adverse events reported to VAERS as a result of the administration of doses made by US companies.

These numbers include Moderna and JnJ injections.

We know now that the CDC/FDA has two databases – one for public consumption and one kept private. The adverse evet reports are released to the public when the CDC/FDA confirm the reports.

I suggest that the under-reporting factor for the post marketing authorisation report for Pfizer is likely to be close to 50.

That would mean that in the three months to 28 February 2021, the number of deaths caused by the Pfizer C19 injections is closer to 60,000 than the 1,223 reported – and the number of adverse events is closer to 20 million than 42,000 – in just 3 moths!!! Medics and people had no idea they should report adverse events to Pfizer, let alone to VAERS (or EUDRA, MGRA er TGA etc)!

What regulator could not spot this abomination!

Has anyone seen a follow-up to those “unknown” or “not recovered” in the post authorisation Pfizer marketing report?

I have not seen an equivalent to the Pfizer 5.3.6 report for Moderna.

Brave AI has this to say:

“A comparative analysis of mortality between Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines was conducted. The mean count ratio of death between the two vaccines was estimated to be 1.07 (95% confidence interval 0.86 to 1.33), indicating that the risk of death was similar between the two vaccines.”

As a reminder, here is a table based on the EU experience from two years ago.

(100) EUDRA shows 4-5 times more deaths and adverse events reported per million doses for viral vector C19 "vaccines" compared to mRNA C19 "vaccines" - media silence continues

These umbers do not just indicate a “smoking gun”, they represent a smoking nuclear bomb. And the political, military and medical perpetrators continue to divert, distract and project their crimes onto others.

More than 2.5 million more Americas died over the five years of this scamdemic and there is no reporting of this in any media outlet of any sort.

The US is just 4% of the global population, so multiply that umber by 25 – 62.5 million and adjust for those that dodged the entre nuclear war – say one sixth in Africa (1.3 billion people) – maybe 40-50 million dead from the scamdemic.

Annual deaths are estimated at around 60 million per annum – 48 million excluding Africa, so 50 million extra deaths would equate to around 15-20% per annum for five years for 6.7 billion people– excluding Africa.

Onwards!!!

