Before we dive in, the issue eating away at the heart and soul of the country is debt and the annual interest bill faced – the debt grows by the amount of the fiscal deficit every year.

The fiscal deficit for the year ended 30 September 2024 was 1.8 trillion dollars, the federal debt is currently 36.4 trillion dollars with interest (5%) is the same number as the fiscal deficit – 1.8 trillion dollars.

Even assuming that Elon and Vivek cut the 1.8 trillion fiscal deficit to “only” a trillion in the remaining months of 2025, the federal debt will hit 40 trillion bucks during Trump’s term – with an interest bill of 2 trillion a year.

The only way to reduce federal debt is to run fiscal surpluses. - consistently and for decades,

Side note: the investment management industry manages over 100 trillion dollars – maybe a liability management industry needs to be formed that has a target to lower borrowing costs against a benchmark – as opposed to outperforming a benchmark on the plus side.

Okay, here we go. I have posted articles about the “before and after” fiscal position of the scamdemic.

A quick look at Resident Biden’s election campaign track record – compared to pre C19 expectations under President Trump – all about the interest on Federal and consumer debt slowly destroying the US!

Projected spending for 2024 (in 2019) by Trump was 5.2 trillion dollars – Biden’s budget for 2024 shows spending of 6.9 trillion dollars. There was a large jump during the “scamdemic” emergency, The point is, the fake emergency ended in May 2023, yet discal spending (and inflation) did not return to pre-scamdemic levels.

Ekon and Vivek have probably been working feverishly – maybe alongside Openthbooks.com – o the thousands of lines of spending across all the Federal agencies during fiscal year ended 30 September 2024.

It is still possible to reverse those gold bricks thrown off the Titanic from the time that Biden bowed out of the POTUS election – but also subsequent gold bricks in the current fiscal year – for October, November and December 2024.

And it was Bill Clinton who signed off on it! From Brave AI:

“Congressional Review Act 1996

Bill Clinton signed the Congressional Review Act (CRA) into law on March 29, 1996. The CRA was enacted as Subtitle E of the Contract with America Advancement Act of 1996 (Pub. L. 104–121). This act provides Congress with an expedited process to review and potentially disapprove new federal regulations issued by government agencies.

The CRA empowers Congress to review and disapprove regulations through a joint resolution, which can be passed with a simple majority in both chambers. If a resolution of disapproval is signed by the President or passed over the President’s veto by two-thirds of both Houses, the regulation is invalidated. Once a rule is repealed under the CRA, it cannot be reissued in substantially the same form unless specifically authorized by a law enacted after the joint resolution disapproving the original rule.”

A simple majority in both chambers! I suggest that from the time that Biden was booted out and Harris became the Democrat nominee, all spending can be reversed!

Now, these are sourced from monthly Treasury statements and reflect cash flows, not budgets, but they provide an indication of the “gold bricks” tossed into the sea by the demented Biden Administration.

The monthly Treasury statement for December 2024 was published today. Here’s h October 2024 and November 2024 numbers:

“The federal budget deficit for October 2024 was $255 billion, a significant increase from the $67 billion deficit in October 2023.”

From here: https://www.pgpf.org/programs-and-projects/fiscal-policy/current-debt-deficit/

The November 2024 deficit was 367 billion dollars.

From here Monthly Budget Review: November 2023 | Congressional Budget Office we can infer that the November 2023 deficit was ($383 billion for the two months less 255 billion for October 2023) = 128 billion dollars.

Here’s today’s release for December 2024:

https://fiscal.treasury.gov/files/reports-statements/mts/budget-summary-with-adjusted-differences-report-december-2024.pdf

Receipts $429 billion, outlays $559 billion = deficit of 130 billion. v 129 billion borrowed in December 2023.

So, the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year (1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024) is a financial deficit of around 750 billion bucks v 324 billion for the same period a year ago.

That’s the odd 426 billion dollars’ worth of gold bricks!

Now how much of that was dished out to brand spawning new NGOs with no track record TO AVOID REGULAIONS GOVERNING FEDERAL AGENCIES, because they were “buddies” with the criminal Democratic Party?

The Labours of Hercules were less strenuous! Good luck Elon and Vivek!

Onwards!

